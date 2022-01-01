Menu

Kamel BOUSLAMA

Saint-Sylvain-d'Anjou

En résumé

I have now cumulated 7 years of experience in digital marketing and gained experience in various types of environments.

Before leading the Digital Strategy of our clients at Premium Events, I was responsible for the Digital Content, Media & CRM Strategy at Engage at an international level.

In the past, I have also worked for digital media agencies, as Social Media Specialist at Isobar and Webmarketing Consultant at Nextedia.

Main skills:
- digital strategy
- media buying
- team management
- launch of activities

When I'm not glued to a screen, I travel around the world ;-)

Mes compétences :
Community management
Communication
Social media
Webmarketing
Stratégie digitale

Entreprises

  • Premium Events - Head of Digital

    Saint-Sylvain-d'Anjou 2014 - 2015 Management of key accounts (growing revenues, digital strategy and consulting)
    Supervision of the team (community manager & project managers)
    Recruitment of the staff members
    Public Relations

    Customers : Fête du Cinéma, Printemps du Cinéma, Microsoft, Toei Animation, Kaze, Game One

  • Agence Engage - Digital Marketing Consultant

    2012 - 2014 Digital strategic guidance
    Coordination of the branding and recruiting online levers
    Training and interventions in companies

    Customers : Valrhona, Mauboussin, Liligo, Benta Berry, DHL, GDF Suez, Eurosport, Edition Atlas, All Secur, Boohoo, Colart, Europcar

  • ISOBAR - Social media specialist

    COURBEVOIE 2010 - 2012 Strategic recommendations
    Community management
    Management of social ads campaigns
    Control of the production teams

    Customers : FIAT, Chupa Chups, Mentos, SIG, Adidas, BMW, Nintendo, Total, Vache qui rit, Fram, Babybel, SFR, MAAF, Caprice des Dieux

  • YooCom - Project manager (freelance)

    2009 - 2010 Project management

    Customers : Marseille and Hyères cities

  • Nextedia - Chef de projet webmarketing

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2008 E-pub Coordination
    SEM and SEO monitoring
    Affiliation campaigns
    E-mailing
    M-Mobile

    Customers : ACCOR, Pierre&Vacances, Club des Créateurs de beauté

  • 1969.fr - Webmaster

    2007 - 2007

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :