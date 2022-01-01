Kamel BOUSLAMA

I have now cumulated 7 years of experience in digital marketing and gained experience in various types of environments.
Before leading the Digital Strategy of our clients at Premium Events, I was responsible for the Digital Content, Media & CRM Strategy at Engage at an international level.
In the past, I have also worked for digital media agencies, as Social Media Specialist at Isobar and Webmarketing Consultant at Nextedia.
Main skills:
- digital strategy
- media buying
- team management
- launch of activities
When I'm not glued to a screen, I travel around the world ;-)
Mes compétences :
Community management
Communication
Social media
Webmarketing
Stratégie digitale