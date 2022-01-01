Kamel BOUSLAMA

I have now cumulated 7 years of experience in digital marketing and gained experience in various types of environments.



Before leading the Digital Strategy of our clients at Premium Events, I was responsible for the Digital Content, Media & CRM Strategy at Engage at an international level.



In the past, I have also worked for digital media agencies, as Social Media Specialist at Isobar and Webmarketing Consultant at Nextedia.



Main skills:

- digital strategy

- media buying

- team management

- launch of activities



When I'm not glued to a screen, I travel around the world ;-)



Mes compétences :

Community management

Communication

Social media

Webmarketing

Stratégie digitale