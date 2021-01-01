Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Kamel BRIOUA
Ajouter
Kamel BRIOUA
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Speed Burger
- EP.
Lyon
2009 - maintenant
BJ Express
- Chauffeur livreur
2008 - maintenant
Formations
IUT 2 Grenoble STID (Grenoble)
Grenoble
2009 - 2011
Réseau
Behaa KREFA
Elsa TIMSIT