Karim KARIM CHABLI (KARIM)

Dear Sir







I have the honor to request your kindness to accept my application.















I am very interested in the activities of your company; I allow myself to submit my candidacy for a possible position within your team.







For a better consideration of my candidacy my C.V attached provides a statement of my training, my work and internships. A possible interview would allow me to spread more fully my human and professional qualities. Looking forward to meeting you



This is my resume



Field services Supervisor & Representative: -Maintaining and operating solids control equipment (Centrifuge, Dryer, Auger, Shakers, Desanders, Desilters, HI-G Dryer, Dewatering Units etc.) for Offshore , Onshore drilling rigs -Run continuous tests on the solids discharge and the effluent discharge on both units along with comparing information with the Mud Engineer to make sure that the centrifuges are set for optimum performance and the gravity percentage of the mud -Troubleshooting and repair of electrical issues and mechanical -Assisting with the rigging up and rigging down of solids control equipment - Rig Surveys for the installation of Solids Control Equipment and associated equipment -Servicing, troubleshooting, installations, etc. of equipment and systems as required -Responsible for completion of daily reports required to close the job as per contractual obligation and invoice purpose -Responsible for daily, weekly and monthly maintenance report and record -Maintaining accurate service logs, customer paperwork and safety documents -Perform as company’s representative in communicating to customer/company representative -Providing excellent customer service - Responsible for HSE policy implementation and incident reporting and accident recovery and investigations. Understanding and comply with all safety rules and company policies. -Attend daily rig site safety meetings and participate in creating JSA’s, Observation Cards, and Near Miss Reports… etc



soon, I beg you to believe the expression of my sincere greeting.

Best Regards.