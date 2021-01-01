Menu

Karine LOQUET

Paris Cedex 17

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ISS HYGIENE ET PREVENTION - Chargée de Clientèle

    Paris Cedex 17 2013 - maintenant

  • ADOUR BUREAU - Chargée d'Affaires

    2010 - 2013 Suivi et développement d'un portefeuille de professionnels de santé. Commercialisation de solutions informatiques (logiciels COMPUGROUP MEDICAL , matériel, prestations et contrats assistance, services du Réseau Santé Social...)

  • FXD - Commercialisation Prestations de Services

    Prémesques 1997 - 2010

Formations

Réseau