Karine LOQUET
Karine LOQUET
Paris Cedex 17
Entreprises
ISS HYGIENE ET PREVENTION
- Chargée de Clientèle
Paris Cedex 17
2013 - maintenant
ADOUR BUREAU
- Chargée d'Affaires
2010 - 2013
Suivi et développement d'un portefeuille de professionnels de santé. Commercialisation de solutions informatiques (logiciels COMPUGROUP MEDICAL , matériel, prestations et contrats assistance, services du Réseau Santé Social...)
FXD
- Commercialisation Prestations de Services
Prémesques
1997 - 2010
Formations
IPC (ESC PAU)
Pau
2007 - 2007
Gestionnaire d'unité commerciale / B to B
Réseau
Celine BEVIS
Clary PHILIPPE
François Xavier DUPONCHELLE
Frédéric NADAL
Gersende LELIEVRE
Lyes HAMIDI
Marcel BERGER
Meziane SERSOUR
Olivier BERNARD
Yves LOQUET