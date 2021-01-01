Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Kathy GUERIN (MERLE)
Ajouter
Kathy GUERIN (MERLE)
infirmiere en psychiatrie
CHU La Colombière
infirmiere en psychiatrie
Montpellier
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Infirmière CHU La Colombière(Montpellier)
Entreprises
CHU La Colombière
- Infirmiere en psychiatrie
Autre | Montpellier (34000)
2008 - maintenant
Formations
IFSI
Chalon-sur-Saône (71100)
1999 - 2002
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel