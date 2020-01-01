Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Kevin CZUBA
Ajouter
Kevin CZUBA
DIJON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://neisiole.18sexy.be
Entreprises
SNCF
- Assistant chef de projet
2014 - maintenant
McDonald's Corporation
- Equipié
guyancourt
2009 - 2010
La Cave du Connaisseur
- Vendeur
2005 - 2007
Alternance BEP Vente Action Marchande
Formations
IAE DIJON
Dijon
2012 - maintenant
IUT GACO Dijon
Dijon
2011 - 2012
DUT Gestion administrative et commerciale
Lycée Jeanne D'Arc
Avallon
2007 - 2009
Cifa
Auxerre
2005 - 2007
BEP
Réseau
Aga NEGREL
Clément TIMMEL
Groupe AGAP2
Hugo TEBOUL
Janie SIROT
Katia SCHNEIDER
Maxime BOILLÉE
Richard LIEB
Romain BARNAY
Virginie AMEVET