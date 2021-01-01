Kevin KANGA

Ecobank Benin
- Credit Analyst and account manager Assistant
2011 - 2011Corporate Banking:
Analysis and monitoring of bank loans : from application to approval;
Assistance in establishing the terms and conditions between the client and the bank;
Weekly planning to update past, current and future transactions, as well as transfers of funds;
Compliance Audit of documents for a letter of credit;
Entering financial statements in rating software (moody's advisor);
Compliance checking of credit letter documents.