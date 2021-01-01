Khaled BENFATTOUM

Reliable, dynamic and flexible. I have experience in accounting and finance as well as collaborate on group work and lead a group. My communication skills are excellent and relational. I am currently looking for a job allowing me to use the skills mentioned,
Outside work I have a general interest to the aviation and I also enjoy travelling and spent time working in other country I have recently make a presentation of Henke PTP process and provided SAP training to the Iranian colleagues in Tehran Iran.
Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Inventaire
Gestion de trésorerie
Paie
Reporting
Suivi des fournisseurs
Gestion des stocks
Déclarations sociales et fiscales
Analyse financière
Contrôle des coûts
SAP Finance
Calcul de coûts
Pas de formation renseignée