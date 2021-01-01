Khaled BENFATTOUM

Reliable, dynamic and flexible. I have experience in accounting and finance as well as collaborate on group work and lead a group. My communication skills are excellent and relational. I am currently looking for a job allowing me to use the skills mentioned,

Outside work I have a general interest to the aviation and I also enjoy travelling and spent time working in other country I have recently make a presentation of Henke PTP process and provided SAP training to the Iranian colleagues in Tehran Iran.





Mes compétences :

Comptabilité

Inventaire

Gestion de trésorerie

Paie

Reporting

Suivi des fournisseurs

Gestion des stocks

Déclarations sociales et fiscales

Analyse financière

Contrôle des coûts

SAP Finance

Calcul de coûts