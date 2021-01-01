Menu

Khaled BENFATTOUM

ALGER

En résumé

Reliable, dynamic and flexible. I have experience in accounting and finance as well as collaborate on group work and lead a group. My communication skills are excellent and relational. I am currently looking for a job allowing me to use the skills mentioned,
Outside work I have a general interest to the aviation and I also enjoy travelling and spent time working in other country I have recently make a presentation of Henke PTP process and provided SAP training to the Iranian colleagues in Tehran Iran.


Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Inventaire
Gestion de trésorerie
Paie
Reporting
Suivi des fournisseurs
Gestion des stocks
Déclarations sociales et fiscales
Analyse financière
Contrôle des coûts
SAP Finance
Calcul de coûts

Entreprises

  • SGT Société Générale des Techniques - Cadre Comptable et Financier

    2012 - maintenant - Tenu de comptabilité fournisseur
    - Gestion des stocks
    - Responsable des inventaires

  • Henkel Algérie SPA - Responsable comptabilité fournisseurs

    2008 - 2012 Tenu de comptabilité fournisseur
    1- vérification des comptabilisations
    2- réconciliation inter compagnie (Henkel Groupe)
    3- suivi des approbations de factures via l’outil Saperion
    4- établir les paiements des fournisseurs
    5- reporting mensuel via TOPASE
    6- Analyses des comptes fournisseurs
    7- Encadrement d’une équipe de 5 personnes 3 en Algérie et 2 a Manila au philippine

  • SARL DELICE FOOD COMPANY - Comptable Principal

    2006 - 2008 • Suivi de la trésorerie.
    • Suivi et traitement des dossiers d’importation.
    • Etablir les rapprochements bancaires.
    • Gestion de la paie.
    • Calcule des Coûts de reviens des produits.
    • Etablir les déclarations fiscales et sociales.
    • Travaux de fin d’exercice.
    • Analyse des Comptes.
    • Dressement du bilan.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

