Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Khalid MERBAH
Ajouter
Khalid MERBAH
Agadir
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://vesile.okgx.xyz
Entreprises
Comptoir agricole du souss
- Technico-commercial
Agadir
2011 - maintenant
ARBOR Group
- Technicien specialisé en agricuture
2009 - 2011
Formations
ITSHM (Meknes)
Meknes
2001 - 2003
Réseau
Abdelillah EL GAROUANY
Abderrahim EL HAFDI
Ahmed BOUGDID
Farid BELHADJ
Lamari SIHAM
Mounir FATHALLAH
Sabri MOHAMED
Said AIT TAHAR
Salah MIFTAH