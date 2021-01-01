Khalil HOUARI

CV DATA SHEET







Current location: Casablanca, Morocco

MOROCCO

KEY SKILLS

Actually in atlantic palace agadir Room service maitre dhotel



EXPERIENCE



La Cigale Hotel Doha Qatar 2007 to 2008

Member of Leading Hotel of the World

Head Waiter room Service



Facilities: Dohas most impressive landmark located in the heart of the city boasts 189 rooms and suites, 8 restaurant s and bars together with banqueting for 800

Website: www.lacigale.com

Reporting to: Food & Beverage Manager

Responsibilities:

Asst manager for all operation, sanitations implementing hygiene standard according To HACCP : staff grooming attendance ,duty roster ,training ,needs ,service :taking and serving orders according to the standard .

Conduct daily briefing to the staff.

Evaluation: staff ,standards ,procedures ,training,

Feedback: staff guest & colleagues



Reason for leaving Was offered a position of restaurant manager when arrived in the hotel to discover the position was not available









Four Seasons at the Kingdom Centre, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia July 2005 to July 2007

Restaurant Manager Room Service & Seasons Restaurant



Facilities:



Website: www.fourseasons.com

Reporting to: Director of Food & Beverage

Responsibilities:

Manage all the operations BEO function in Banquet coordinate with Executive Chef & concerned departments cashiers report finance .

Assist the management in organising the restaurant promotion including Moroccan, Arabic night, buffet themes

Day to day managing and running of the outlets assigned



The Domain Complex, Abu Dhabi. United Arab Emirates July 2003 to August 2004

Manager ya Gout Moroccan Restaurant



Facilities: This famous 430 seater in the heart of Abu Dhabi

Reporting to: Complex General Manager

Responsibilities:

Assist Restaurant chef as needed, Prepare menu, pricing, cost controls, assist in supervision of all Kitchen staff, including training

Visually inspect appearance of all cold food for proper colour combination and overall presentation to maintain appeal, prepare requisitions for supplies and food items for production in workstations.

Schedule appropriate number of staff according to daily needs

Preparing reports in regards of cleanliness and maintenance of work areas, check and controlled proper storage of all food items in refrigerators and freezers to maintain product freshness,



NUFUD Company, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia January 1995 to December 1999

Outside Catering & Banqueting Manager



Facilities: This private run banqueting, restaurant and outside caterer

Reporting to: Senior Banqueting Manager

Responsibilities:

I started as I worked as manager out side catering in Main Kitchen in The Dining Room, French Mediterranean with Italian influence cuisine.

I rotated through 3 stations in the kitchen: Gardemanger, Rôtir and Pasta. Devises special dishes and develops recipes,

Assist Restaurant Chef as needed, I learned the basic duties of each of these positions, including food preparation and mise en place,sanitation and safety, menu planning. , banquet and restaurant use according to standard recipes, check and controlled proper storage of all food items in refrigerators and freezers to maintain product freshness.style of Buffet request by guest`s and speciality Moroccon and international Dishes .Bohsalie dining restaurant and ball room with 600 seats, featuring "Progressive International,





Dorint Altantic Palace, Agadir, Morocco April 2003 to November 2004

Maitre dhotel



Facilities: This 5* star palace, hotel and assortment of villas connected by snaking patios

Website: http://www.atlanticpalace-agadir.com

Reporting to: Food & Beverage



Mes compétences :

Business

CAN

Customer Service

Organization

ROOM SERVICE