Khalil HOUARI

CV DATA SHEET
Current location: Casablanca, Morocco
MOROCCO
KEY SKILLS
Actually in atlantic palace agadir Room service maitre dhotel
EXPERIENCE
La Cigale Hotel Doha Qatar 2007 to 2008
Member of Leading Hotel of the World
Head Waiter room Service
Facilities: Dohas most impressive landmark located in the heart of the city boasts 189 rooms and suites, 8 restaurant s and bars together with banqueting for 800
Website: www.lacigale.com
Reporting to: Food & Beverage Manager
Responsibilities:
Asst manager for all operation, sanitations implementing hygiene standard according To HACCP : staff grooming attendance ,duty roster ,training ,needs ,service :taking and serving orders according to the standard .
Conduct daily briefing to the staff.
Evaluation: staff ,standards ,procedures ,training,
Feedback: staff guest & colleagues
Reason for leaving Was offered a position of restaurant manager when arrived in the hotel to discover the position was not available
Four Seasons at the Kingdom Centre, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia July 2005 to July 2007
Restaurant Manager Room Service & Seasons Restaurant
Facilities:
Website: www.fourseasons.com
Reporting to: Director of Food & Beverage
Responsibilities:
Manage all the operations BEO function in Banquet coordinate with Executive Chef & concerned departments cashiers report finance .
Assist the management in organising the restaurant promotion including Moroccan, Arabic night, buffet themes
Day to day managing and running of the outlets assigned
The Domain Complex, Abu Dhabi. United Arab Emirates July 2003 to August 2004
Manager ya Gout Moroccan Restaurant
Facilities: This famous 430 seater in the heart of Abu Dhabi
Reporting to: Complex General Manager
Responsibilities:
Assist Restaurant chef as needed, Prepare menu, pricing, cost controls, assist in supervision of all Kitchen staff, including training
Visually inspect appearance of all cold food for proper colour combination and overall presentation to maintain appeal, prepare requisitions for supplies and food items for production in workstations.
Schedule appropriate number of staff according to daily needs
Preparing reports in regards of cleanliness and maintenance of work areas, check and controlled proper storage of all food items in refrigerators and freezers to maintain product freshness,
NUFUD Company, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia January 1995 to December 1999
Outside Catering & Banqueting Manager
Facilities: This private run banqueting, restaurant and outside caterer
Reporting to: Senior Banqueting Manager
Responsibilities:
I started as I worked as manager out side catering in Main Kitchen in The Dining Room, French Mediterranean with Italian influence cuisine.
I rotated through 3 stations in the kitchen: Gardemanger, Rôtir and Pasta. Devises special dishes and develops recipes,
Assist Restaurant Chef as needed, I learned the basic duties of each of these positions, including food preparation and mise en place,sanitation and safety, menu planning. , banquet and restaurant use according to standard recipes, check and controlled proper storage of all food items in refrigerators and freezers to maintain product freshness.style of Buffet request by guest`s and speciality Moroccon and international Dishes .Bohsalie dining restaurant and ball room with 600 seats, featuring "Progressive International,
Dorint Altantic Palace, Agadir, Morocco April 2003 to November 2004
Maitre dhotel
Facilities: This 5* star palace, hotel and assortment of villas connected by snaking patios
Website: http://www.atlanticpalace-agadir.com
Reporting to: Food & Beverage
