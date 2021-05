Hello, Having had significant experience in the field of polymer materials i can not wait to put all my knowledge into practice, I am looking for my first job as an engineer in polymers and composites.



Mes compétences :

Chimie des matériaux

Polymères

Elastomères

Extrusion

Dsc

Atg

Meb

Rmn F19

visco

Gpc

Drx

Tem

Test mécanique de traction

Caractérisation des matériaux