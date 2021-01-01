Kim GARDNER

-
SoftIron Germany GmbH
- Regional Sales Director
Commercial | Erding, Germany
2021 - maintenant
Développer les ventes dans la zone EMEAR avec un focus sur l'Allemagne et la France
-
Chainkit
- Advisory consultant
Commercial | Erding, Germany
2020 - maintenant
Advisory International Business Development Consultant
-
WekaIO
- Regional Sales Manager
Commercial |
2019 - 2020
Développez les équipes de vente et les ventes des solutions WekaIO Matrix.
WekaIO Matrix est le système de fichiers parallèle le plus rapide et le plus évolutif pour l’intelligence artificielle (IA) et les charges de travail de calcul techniques, qui garantit que vos applications n'attendent jamais l’arrivée de données. Notre système de fichiers POSIX résilient, natif pour NVMe, offre les meilleures performances en termes de bande passante et de latence. Les données peuvent s'étendre a travers une intégration transparente de la couche NVMe au stockage d'objets avec un single mount-point et espace de noms unique (single namespace) pour une gestion facile et une économie optimale.
-
Quobyte GmbH
- EMEA - VP Sales and Business Development
2016 - 2019
• Quobyte software turns commodity servers into a reliable and highly automated data center filesystem
• Close direct business & grow sales, build channel coverage in DACH, France, UK – eventually rest of EMEA. Develop pricing and channel strategy. Start building and leading sales teams.
Started as a part-time consultant in July 2016, transitioned to full time in February 2017.
-
Solarflare Communications Inc.
- Sales & Business Development - DACH - Consultant
2016 - 2017
• A leading provider of application-intelligent networking I/O HW & SW with focus on Finance & HFT application space
• Explored sales into new verticals and growing channel coverage in Germany, Austria & Switzerland
• www.solarflare.com
-
Xangati, Inc.
- EMEA Sales and Business Development - Consultant
2015 - 2016
• Datacenter, Cloud/Hybrid-Cloud Infrastructure Performance Monitoring & Service Assurance Analytics
• Grow sales and build channel coverage in Ireland, UK, Netherlands, and Germany.
• Support other regions in EMEA.
www.xangati.com - Company acquired by Virtual Instruments
-
Levyx Inc.
- International Business Development - Advisory Role
2015 - maintenant
• Levyx’s Helium & Enhanced Spark software solution makes Real-Time Big Data analytics very affordable
• Business development and sales in EMEA, Russia, India & North America. Support with marketing messaging, brand promotion and the value proposition communication in various complex real-time big data application environments. Develop product strategy and roadmap as well as go-to-market sales strategy. Initiated and driving the IBM engagement around Apache Spark and other Big Data related applications.
-
Pure Storage
- EMEA Sales
2014 - 2015
Pure Storage is focused on enabling the widespread adoption of all flash storage in the datacenter.
Expanded sales and channel building activities to Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Turkey, Israel, and UAE. Initiated first engagements and POC’s at qualified accounts (Turkish Telekom, Vodafone Turkey, TurkCell, Vargonen, Leumi Bank, Super Pharm, Unizeto hosting, Polcom Hosting, Sarel, ilex Medical, Keshet, Pelephone and other) and delivered first customer wins in Poland, Slovenia and UAE. Developed and delivered channel partner program and go to market strategy for Eastern Europe, Russia & Middle East. The Strategy has been taken over to be adapted for other regions within EMEA.
-
STEC inc (acheté par HGST une société appartenant à Western Digital)
- Ventes - EMEA
2012 - 2014
• sTec is a leading global provider of Solid State technologies and solutions tailored to meet the high-performance, high reliability needs of original equipment manufacturers.
• Worked on go to market approaches for solutions designed around various SSD/PCIe products and SSD caching solution to speed up IO in VMware, Database, Data Analytics application environments. Supported the search and development effort for an enterprise all-SSD based storage solution. Initiated and drove the DataCore alliance which resulted in the DataCore Ready approval for sTec PCIe and SAS SSD solutions. Got the PCIe solution qualified and in the catalogue of Bull SAS (now Atos) in France for VMware/PostgreSQL and HPC applications. Worked with Bull to get the PCIe solution certified on SAP HANA. Drove and supported the creation of reference case studies and application notes to support the channel strategy. Was a major contributor the company’s international channel program. Drove growth of the company’s channel coverage across EMEA. Hired UK based enterprise sales and marketing team – supported them on their first PCIe and all-SSD storage sales into the UK financial vertical.
-
Avere System
- Directeur Commercial International - EMEA
2011 - 2011
Les premier clients en Europe
• Avere Systems delivers scale-out NAS solutions for optimizing and boosting performance of existing NAS solutions in the data center as well as across the WAN while reducing overall cost and providing features for simplifying storage administration.
• Launched first sales activities in UK, France and Germany. Initial focus and wins in the media application space followed by initial inroads to software development and database application space. Wins and prospect POC engagements at MPC, Red Bee Media/BBC, Cinesite, Encompass, Molinare, Sohonet, Framestore, Amadeus, Triskalia, Barclays Capital, TV1.EU. Strong direct touch approach with project delivery going through local channel partner.
-
Panasas inc.
- Directeur Commercial - Allemagne, France, Europe de l'Est
2009 - 2010
• Panasas is the leading provider of high-performance storage for the world’s highest performance data-intensive applications.
• Countries covered for Panasas: Germany / France / Poland / Israel / Russia / Italy / Switzerland / Spain / Austria / Czech Republic / UAE / Saudi Arabia – direct-touch proof of concepts and selling into various verticals with solution delivery via channel partners. Developed and drove new channel partner relationships with HPC focused system integrators and OEMs across EMEA (SGI, Dell, Acer, LSI, Megware, Clustervision, Bull, Serviware, Transtec, E4, Flytech, Storus, T-Platforms, Comtegra). The verticals addressed where automotive, manufacturing, higher education, financial, research, life sciences, oil & gas. Some of the companies I sold to and managed the following accounts: University of Cologne, GFZ-Potsdam, Geofizyka Krakow, Sevmorneft, BNP Paribas, INRIA/GenOuest, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, Center For Genomic Regulation in Barcelona, Navteq in Frankfurt etc… recovered a number of accounts and generated 7x revenue growth in 1 year.
-
Scalent Systems Inc.
- VP Business Development and Sales EMEA
2007 - 2008
• Scalent Systems is the leading provider of server re-purposing software to large data centers worldwide used for Rapid Provisioning and Automatic High-Availability.
• Lead the Scalent sales efforts for new OEM and reseller partners. Supported Unisys and EMC in their sales efforts. Initiated partnership work with various HP locations across Europe. Worked with partners for integration and implementation – all engagements where done directly with new accounts having larger data centers (SAP, Amadeus, Deutsche Telekom, T-Systems, Qimonda, Santa Lucia, Société Générale). Created product awareness directly with potential customers and with potential partners in Europe. Initial POCs and sales in Spain & Italy. Reason for leaving: The banking sector crisis forced the company to pull out of Europe and shortly thereafter it was acquired by Dell.
-
Isilon Systems
- Sales Director - DACH
Paris
2006 - 2007
• Isilon Systems is recognized worldwide as the leader in clustered storage with a very well designed, advanced distributed file system.
• Achieved first direct customer sales and references in Germany, Austria and Poland and initial customer engagements via partners in the Czech Republic & Russia. Signed up and trained VARs and VAD channel partners across the region. 450K in sales in the first 6 months, then a fast ramp-up with a Quarter on Quarter growth of 100% while building a 6.5M pipeline in 2007. Grew sales team to 5 and set up the German sales office. Won Key deals in media and research space against NEC HPC, NetApp, Lustre, Exanet on the way to establishing Isilon in the DACH region (Bayer, FZK, Motovision etc…). Won for Isilon in 2007 the largest order in EMEA from a research institute (MPI) in Germany ($900K to Isilon). Participated at the following shows IBC - Amsterdam, SNW – Frankfurt, and IT-Business Partner Solution Days / Storage Road Show in Germany, Cebit – Hannover.
www.isilon.com company acquired by EMC
-
ServGate & Secure Campus
- Consutant - Business Development/Sales/Marketing EMEA
2004 - 2006
• Decided to move my family and myself out of the Middle East and back to Europe.
• Finished off some projects I was working on outside of Germany and looked full time for the next job opportunity. Did some consulting work for two start-ups: ServGate and Secure Campus
-
Fortinet
- Regional Sales Director – Middle East, Israel, Africa, Eastern Europe
Californie
2003 - 2004
• Fortinet Inc, founded end of 2000 and in 2003 was in the process of establishing itself as one of the leading and only hardware (ASIC) based anti-virus gateway firewall solution vendor with $33M in sales.
• In less than 8 months, and starting with zero initial sales/presence in the region, I set up distribution & reseller channel in Israel, Lebanon, Latvia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, and South Africa with total sales of $1.3M+ in that 8 month period. The year finished with over $2M in sales. Sales were 100% via channel to major accounts, ISPs, Telecoms, Universities as well as government institutes. Moved back to Europe for family reasons.
-
NetApp
- Regional Sales Director – Started in Austria, Turkey, Middle East, Africa
Sunnyvale
1998 - 2003
• Network Appliance Inc. (NTAP) is a Silicon Valley-based company established early 1992 and is a leader in providing network-attached data storage and data management solutions. At the time the company moved from number 26 storage solution vendor in the world to number 6 in just 4 years.
• Closed first sales initially in Austria and Turkey. Later moved on to setting up the Middle East and North Africa sales offices and teams as well as closing first sales deals in key verticals such as energy, telecom, government and ISPs. Established & managed a channel partner network in 15 countries while also maintaining an additional personal quota separate from the local teams I managed. Put in place and lead a highly efficient channel & strong direct-touch sales team to make in-roads into key accounts. Achieved above average territory penetration and a total revenue of $17M+ in 4.5 years with a record low OPEX within NetApp sales worldwide. Focused on key application environments such as Seismic Processing, Database, Internet caching in target verticals such as Oil & Gas (Aramco, PDO, Adnoc, Zadco…), telecom (Etisalat, Egypt Telecom…) and many internet accounts (Superonline, Egyptnet, Inconet…) and government institutions (Dubai Labor office, Dubai Municipality, Egyptian Government…) across the region.
-
Applied Concepts, Verisys, Initio
- Consultant - EMEA sales
1995 - 1998
• A period in my life where I educated myself on sales & marketing transforming my focus from the technical side to the business development and sales side.
• On 100% commission basis, I helped three start-up companies (Initio www.initio.com, CA, and ApCon www.apcon.com, - WA) to establish their sales presence in EMEA. Initiated and closed significant OEM deal for ApCon at Siemens-Nixdorf, and established distribution channel for Initio in parts of Europe and the Middle East. Direct sales across Europe for Verisys Inc.– now http://www.catc.com/products/pci.html. Attended and participated in the following trade shows: Systems Munich, Cebit Hannover, Comdex in Vegas, Comparex in Taipei.
• For 2.5 years, I traded the stock market and supplemented my income by achieving 35 to 50% returns for the period. Studied various trading models in depth covering both fundamental and technical analysis and created my own trading models within sophisticated software packages of which my favorite was MetaStock from Equis.
-
Adaptec (acheté par PMC Sierra)
- Field Applications Engineer for Benelux, DACH, Israel, South Africa
1990 - 1994
• A Silicon Valley-based company that through the value of their software suite brought simplicity to peripheral connectivity in PC & server world using SCSI technology and protocol. Adaptec became the no 1 company worldwide in this market segment and hence at the time Adaptec became synonymous with SCSI host adapters.
• Trained and supported distributors all over Europe, including Eastern Europe and Russia.
• Set up support lab in Munich.
• Achieved worldwide the highest number of design wins in 1992 mainly working with OEMs – Winning the company car prizes with my boss.
• Played a key role in technical evaluation & integration of Adaptec’s SCSI technology into OEM accounts such as Siemens-Nixdorf, Philips, Tulip, as well as distribution accounts such as Vobis, Computer2000 and others.
-
Aet-Addax
- Senior Technical Consultant
1989 - 1990
• A Silicon Valley startup company that split off from its European mother company designing and producing tailor made Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP) furnaces for doping silicon wafers.
• Designed all mechanical engineering parts of several RTP furnace models sold to companies in Japan and the US experimenting with silicon wafer doping techniques. My part covered gold plated furnace enclosures and heating elements as well as integration of the vacuum pump and the design of the wafer loading mechanism. Delivered 3 special-ordered designs within 8 months.
-
FMC (Maintenant United Defence - BAE Systems)
- Senior Engineer (US Secret Clearance)
1987 - 1989
• A multinational company with activities in various fields including defense. The San Jose division included an Armor Development and Design group for armored personnel carriers (APC) and the Bradley fighting vehicle.
• Designed tank armor under DARPA funding. My design won first place against two other competing companies and allowed FMC to qualify and obtain the second round of funding ($8M) for part 2 of the DARPA project. Used hydro-codes for modeling shape charge impact on armor as well as Taguchi-based statistical design of experiments for efficient design optimization. Joint work with German companies (Degussa, IBD Deisenroth Engineering).
-
Denver Research Institute
- Engineer (US Secret Clearance)
1985 - 1987
• A research department (previously Falcon Research & Development Company) operating within Denver University working on government defense projects that included survivability and vulnerability analysis of foreign military targets.
• After working on a few projects with other senior engineers I had my own projects and was able to streamline the process enough to reduce a 6 to 7 week analysis procedure down to about 3 weeks by programming certain manual steps and refactoring existing code. My focus was mainly on analyzing vulnerability in Russian aircrafts and tanks.