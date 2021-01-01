Kim GARDNER

Accomplished sales executive & team leader who covered a range of roles from first sales person on the ground to regional Senior Director/VP of Sales & Business Development, with expertise at driving creative go to market strategies while streamlining processes to most effectively achieve business goals. Experienced at both direct & indirect/channel sales, setting up & leading sales teams, driving channel & alliance partners engagements & collaborations across multi-country regions. I am self-motivated, enthusiastic & enjoy what I do.



International sales: Interested in using my multi-cultural & language background, I moved to Europe in 1990. I started out as a field application engineer (Brussels) covering for Adaptec many countries within the EMEAR region, & acquired skills & experience around building international business for various companies with new leading-edge technologies delivering enterprise software & hardware solutions. I moved through a number of sales roles ranging from account executive to various regional leadership position levels within parts of, or across EMEAR. Often, as first person on the ground, I got first customer wins, signed up/trained local channel partners. In countries with larger TAMs, I setup offices, hired & led local sales & support teams both in Europe & the Middle East.



In addition to building an EMEAR-wide extensive C-Level contact network, my skill-set covers high-tech software & hardware sales, go-to-market plan development & execution, channel program development, P&L management & reporting, creating KPIs & delivering on them, cost containment, public relations & conference speaking, multinational staff on-boarding/training/supporting/leading. Significant achievements have ranged from 100%+ quarterly growth rates to established business turn-around with a 7x ramp up within 12 months.



Knowledge & skills: Disruptive software & hardware expertise across a range of technologies, like boosting performance of NoSQL database real-time in-memory analytics, AI, neural network algorithms, HPC workloads, data management & storage technologies, oil & gas ERP SW, firewalls, network security (UTM), cybersecurity, blockchain-based DLT for anti-forensic-tampering protection, data center infrastructure monitoring, cloud & on-premise enterprise software licensing for scale-out & HPC storage services.