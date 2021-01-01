Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Konan KOUAKOU
Ajouter
Konan KOUAKOU
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
OICO SARL
- RESPONSABLE INFORMATICIEN
2016 - maintenant
Formations
ALT-ISTEA (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2011 - 2013
Réseau
Aïssatou FOFANA
Bamba YACOUBA
Basile BOLI
Bienvenue Kouadio YAO
Cyrile Daniel CAMARA
Frédéric PÉGÉ
Patricia BLEGBO
Santé Drink BOISOON BIO
Yoan Landry BIRBA
Youan Appolinaire BOLI