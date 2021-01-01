Koncheck KONCHECK

KONCHECK, a service provided by KONZE Enterprise Pty Ltd, is an accredited site of Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) and provides trusted service of Nationally Coordinated Criminal History Check.



It lodges the Employment Police Check and Volunteer Check on behalf of an individual. An organisation can also tie-up with KONCHECK to manage bulk checks of their current and future employees. In an affordable rate, it ensures a secure and fast Criminal History Check.