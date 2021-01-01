Koncheck KONCHECK

Menu

KONCHECK, a service provided by KONZE Enterprise Pty Ltd, is an accredited site of Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) and provides trusted service of Nationally Coordinated Criminal History Check.

It lodges the Employment Police Check and Volunteer Check on behalf of an individual. An organisation can also tie-up with KONCHECK to manage bulk checks of their current and future employees. In an affordable rate, it ensures a secure and fast Criminal History Check.

  KONCHECK - Business services

    Juridique | Melbourne, Victoria - 3000 2018 - 2021 A National Police Check Australia can be obtained for Standard and Volunteer Employment purpose. KONCHECK, a lodging site for Police Check is offering fast criminal history check services processed within 24-48 hours. Support and contact details are provided on the site.

