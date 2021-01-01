Menu

Korani SANNY

  • WINBOROUGH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
  • IT Resource Consultant

Hyderabad

En résumé

I am an IT Resourcing Consultant specializing in Cyber Security, Infrastructure and Telecom software technologies. My territories are UK and Europe including Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Austria, Denmark, BENELUX, Ireland, Spain, Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic.

My specializations:

| Networking | Network design | Network operation | Tivoli | Routing and Switching | Cisco | HP | Juniper | Network Security | Cyber Security | Telecommunications | OSS / BSS | Cloud Computing | Identity and Access Management |

| Wireless | 4G | LTE | 3GPP | RAN | WRAN | HSPA | UTRAN | WCDMA | DSP | Protocols |
| IoT | Cloud Computing | Virtualization | VMware | PaaS | SaaS | Ubuntu |

| Amazon Web Services | Microsoft Azure | Google Cloud | Dell Boomi | SAP S/4 HANA |

| Technical Support | Firewalls | Antivirus | Backup | Storage | Citrix | | RedHat | Exchange | HPUX | AIX | CCNA | CCNP | CCIE | MCITP | MCSA | MCSE | CEH |

If you wish to discuss a new opportunity please contact me at:
sanny[dot]kanth@winborough[dot]com

Entreprises

  • WINBOROUGH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED - IT Resource Consultant

    Ressources humaines | Hyderabad 2021 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel