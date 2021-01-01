Kumar DINESH

20 Years in Software Industry | Microsoft Specialist | Cross Domain Expert



11+ years of experience in software with 5+ years in testing including test management.

Exposure to Enterprise Resource Planning, Logistics Management, Accounting, Document Automation, Insurance.

Exposure in SDLC, STLC.

Worked with cross culture environments, technologies, domains.

Acts as internal trainer in the organisation.

Dedicated, result oriented, client focused, initiator, team sprit, brand icon, etc.



I would like to associate myself to a challenging professional environment, that provides opportunity for growth and career advancement.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft .NET

ALM

Bugzilla

Oracle Database

Calligo 5.4

Crystal Report

HP Quality Center

XML

HP Dialogue

ITIL Foundation V3

Service-oriented architecture

International business development

CRM analytique

Test management

Microsoft Project

Selenium

Cloud computing