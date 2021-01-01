Menu

Kumar DINESH

BANGALORE

En résumé

20 Years in Software Industry | Microsoft Specialist | Cross Domain Expert

11+ years of experience in software with 5+ years in testing including test management.
Exposure to Enterprise Resource Planning, Logistics Management, Accounting, Document Automation, Insurance.
Exposure in SDLC, STLC.
Worked with cross culture environments, technologies, domains.
Acts as internal trainer in the organisation.
Dedicated, result oriented, client focused, initiator, team sprit, brand icon, etc.

I would like to associate myself to a challenging professional environment, that provides opportunity for growth and career advancement.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft .NET
ALM
Bugzilla
Oracle Database
Calligo 5.4
Crystal Report
HP Quality Center
XML
HP Dialogue
ITIL Foundation V3
Service-oriented architecture
International business development
CRM analytique
Test management
Microsoft Project
Selenium
Cloud computing

Entreprises

  • Sinx - IT Advisory

    2014 - maintenant Services :
    IT Technical Advisory Board
    Abobe - Creative Cloud
    Google Cloud Platform
    Member of Microsoft Partner Network for Hosting services on office 365.

  • AXA en France - Portfolio

    Nanterre 2012 - 2014

  • AXA en France - Testeur

    Nanterre 2007 - 2014 # Requirement Analysis.
    # Customise the requirement document with the objective of automating the test using tool benderRBT.
    # Involved in Test Cases preparation & execution.
    # Reviewing Test cases for test coverage.
    # Involved in system and regression testing.
    # Create the optimal XML test files which hold the test data to the developer.
    # Set test processes for the required projects.

  • AXA en France - Spécialiste produit

    Nanterre 2007 - 2012 # Performed L1, L2 support.
    # Managed end to end development phase.
    # Client Interaction.
    # Perform Unit, functional and integration test case design and test execution.
    # Organised informal test plan, strategy, execution, data discussion with the business team.
    # Requirement based testing, feasibility study, defect root cause analysis, etc.
    # For every releases system study, identification of testing methods, regular meetings, addressing query and escalation.
    # Quality centre defect management and reporting.
    # Setting up test environment for every release.

  • AXA en France - Support technique

    Nanterre 2006 - 2007 AXA BS [ASP, VB.Net, WTS]

    # Task allocation,
    # BCP Champion,
    # Bug tracking and fixing,
    # Collecting new requirement and implementing,
    # Introduce new ideas for the project enhancement.

  • Pointcross Pvt. Ltd. - Programmeur

    2005 - 2006 Orchestra [XML Technologies, VB, .Net, Oracle, MS SQL server]
    Shell, Repsol, Devon, Eaton.

    Assisted product engineering,
    End to end development,
    Integration testing on the product components,
    DDL, DML, SQL, PL-SQL activities carried out in the data bases,
    Requirement analysis and feasibility study.

  • Coats - Support engineer

    Middlesex 2004 - 2005 Madura Coats [VB, MS SQL Server, MS ACCESS, VBA]

    Bug tracking and fixing,
    Collecting new requirement and implementing,
    Introduce new ideas for the project enhancement.
    Business user interaction, requirement analysis and feasibility study.
    End to end development.
    System Test.
    DDL, DML, SQL, PL-SQL activities carried out in the data bases.

  • Quest informatics Pvt. Ltd. - Trainee Manager

    2003 - 2004 VOLVO [VB, MS SQL Server, MS ACCESS, VBA.]

    Maintainance,
    Defect management,
    Change management,
    End to end Development,
    Technical righting, Quality control
    Database testing, System Testing.
    Deployment.

  • Indian Telecommunication Industries Ltd - IVRS and Kiosk

    2002 - 2003

Formations

  • AKCE (Krishnankoil)

    Krishnankoil 2000 - 2003 Masters of Computer Application

Réseau