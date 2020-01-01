Menu

L D

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Leybold Didactic Algerie - Interprète

    2012 - 2015

  • Leybold Didactic Algerie - Formateur

    2012 - 2015

  • Leybold Didactic Algerie - Commercial

    2009 - 2015

  • Leybold Didactic Algerie - Superviseur Technique

    2007 - 2015

  • Leybold Didactic Algerie - Assistant commercial

    2007 - 2009

Formations

  • Ebs School Of Business

    Paris 2016 - maintenant MBA

  • Institut International De Management (INSIM) (Alger)

    Alger 2011 - 2013 Bachelor of Business Administration

  • Université D'Alger (Alger)

    Alger 2008 - 2011 Bac+2

  • Embassy CES - Los Angeles (Long Beach)

    Long Beach 2007 - 2007 Certificat of Attendance

  • Lycée Ould Torky (Bouismail)

    Bouismail 2007 - 2007 Baccalauréat

  • EF International Language School (Hastings)

    Hastings 2006 - 2006 Course Certificat

