Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laetitia CAMPILLO
Ajouter
Laetitia CAMPILLO
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ArcelorMittal
- Assistante commerciale Sce proto
2016 - maintenant
PROSIMO NON PRIME
- Commerciale sédentaire
2015 - 2016
Arcelormittal Guille Plaques
- Commerciale sédebtaire
2014 - 2014
Prosimo Division GUILLE
- Commerciale Sédentaire
2010 - 2013
Formations
IFA - Institut Français Des Affaires
Metz
2007 - 2009
En alternance avec la société JEAN GUILLE SAS
Réseau
Acier LOMBARD-MOUGENOT
Anne GIORGI
Cecile Evelyne TABARY
Christian BOURDEL
Joaquin CAMPILLO
Marion FRELAT
Nicolas BRICARD
Sophie MARTINEZ
Stephane DORTEL
Sullivan DE SOUSA