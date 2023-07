Laetitia GILBERT

Sculptor & painter.



I'm dealing with any kind of painting and patina on canvas/wall/furniture/leather/accessories or decorative items/textiles/glass... Trained in Brussels, I am confortable on using oil & water based layering, typical Flemish "facture".

I imitate woods, marbles or stones, and able to create any kind of decor & patina.



I like to imagine, design and produce sculptures or shapes. I particularly love challenging projects involving research, sampling, mixing techniques and learning new abilities / textures.



I've developed a nice documentary database to orientate choices and illustrate research.

I am essentially inspired by details & patterns offered by mother nature, art history, civilizations heritage, ceramics, textile & textures, places & houses...



www.atelierspectral.com

https://www.instagram.com/atelierspectral/



Mes compétences :

Imitation de marbre

Lettrage publicitaire

Imitation de bois

Panneaux décoratifs

Fausses moulures

Patines

Techniques traditionnelles

Peinture à l'eau et à l'huile

Peinture

Décoration