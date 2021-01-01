Retail
Laetitia QUELO
Laetitia QUELO
CHARTRES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Infirmière
Entreprises
S.I.S.T.E.L. (Service Interprofessionnel de Santé au Travail en Eure et Loir)
- Infirmière en Santé au Travail
2011 - maintenant
Hôpital Louis Pasteur (Les Hôpitaux de Chartres)
- Infirmière
2008 - 2010
Service des urgences-smur
Service de gastro-entérologie
Hôpital Lariboisière (AP-HP)
- Infirmière
2005 - 2008
Service d'hépato-gastroentérologie
Formations
Université Limoges
Limoges
2010 - 2011
DIUST
IFSI Croix Rouge Alencon
Alencon
2002 - 2005
Etudiante Infirmière
Lycée Charles Francois Lebrun
Coutances
1999 - 2002
Baccalauréat Scientifique
Réseau
Charlotte LEMARDELEY
Gilles BOURICHON
Jessy DEFER
Laetitia LINET
Mathieu DUCHATEL
Maxime VIAN
Stéphanie TAMHOUA-FONKOUA
Valerie CHIVOT