Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laetitia SIERRO
Ajouter
Laetitia SIERRO
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
La Mama
- Assistante manager
2014 - 2016
Formations
ICFA
Bordeaux
2005 - 2007
Réseau
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT