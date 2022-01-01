Menu

Laurence DUCHET

RÉGION DE VERSAILLES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets internationaux

Entreprises

  • GEHC - Executive admin Assistant

    2015 - maintenant Sourcing Executive Admin.

    Admin support - Executive Global Manager Ultrasound & LS.
    Admin support for Sourcing team ( 30 people)
    Project leader for Sourcing admin & process

  • Luso Electronics Ltd London at GEHC Facilities Buc France - Sourcing Leader

    2014 - 2015 Ensure an uninterrupted supply of material to support production and sales.
    Work to resolve Materials issues while achieving and maintaining inventory business metrics.

  • GE Healthcare - EMEA Sourcing supplier qualification & project Coordinator

    2013 - 2014 Lead the compliance sourcing project for new suppliers with regional stakeholders, sourcing and quality for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
    Trained teams on the process ; tracked & reported project status.
    Support for regions on Sourcing processes such as BPA...

  • GE Healthcare - Executive Assistant EMEA Sourcing Department

    2011 - 2012 Organization, business support and day-to-day administrative office and team functions : Agendas, meetings, minutes, travels and livings, events, presentations…
    Coordination of the procedures and control of their applicability
    Administrative monitoring of the budgets, management and control of the fees, vacation periods…
    Management of the supplier data base and monitoring of the supplier contracts executive reviews
    Monitoring and performing values and costs analysis for Managers and team base costs, identifying savings.

  • Nature et Découvertes - HR Assistant

    Toussus-le-Noble 2010 - 2010 Assisting the HR Manager with developing and updating policies, procedures and handbook.
    Preparing and sending contracts of employment and offer letter, managing all recruitment administration - permanent - interns - casual workers.
    Managing maternity and sick leaves.
    Updading HR pages on intranet.
    Coordination of HR meetings and company meetings
    Travel arrangements
    Daily administrative and organizational duties

  • Nature et Découvertes - Technical Assitant

    Toussus-le-Noble 2009 - 2009 Administrative and logistical Assistant of the 2 Managers and the team (7persons)
    Support of the regional team in assigned projects
    Diary managment and coordination of the service meetings and events
    Daily liaison with all the doors for all the technical problems
    Approbation of the invoices linked to the projects
    Relation with all the suppliers for the new doors
    Establisment of the weekly plannings of the local managers
    Correspondance with all the technical authorities. Issue contracts with the suppliers
    Updating of the intranet
    Updating of the data base of the service (budget)
    Travel arrangements

Formations

  • Paris X (Paris)

    Paris 1978 - 1981

