Laurence DUCHET

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets internationaux
Entreprises
GEHC
- Executive admin Assistant
2015 - maintenant Sourcing Executive Admin.
Admin support - Executive Global Manager Ultrasound & LS.
Admin support for Sourcing team ( 30 people)
Project leader for Sourcing admin & process
Luso Electronics Ltd London at GEHC Facilities Buc France
- Sourcing Leader
2014 - 2015Ensure an uninterrupted supply of material to support production and sales.
Work to resolve Materials issues while achieving and maintaining inventory business metrics.
GE Healthcare
- EMEA Sourcing supplier qualification & project Coordinator
2013 - 2014Lead the compliance sourcing project for new suppliers with regional stakeholders, sourcing and quality for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Trained teams on the process ; tracked & reported project status.
Support for regions on Sourcing processes such as BPA...
GE Healthcare
- Executive Assistant EMEA Sourcing Department
2011 - 2012Organization, business support and day-to-day administrative office and team functions : Agendas, meetings, minutes, travels and livings, events, presentations…
Coordination of the procedures and control of their applicability
Administrative monitoring of the budgets, management and control of the fees, vacation periods…
Management of the supplier data base and monitoring of the supplier contracts executive reviews
Monitoring and performing values and costs analysis for Managers and team base costs, identifying savings.
Nature et Découvertes
- HR Assistant
Toussus-le-Noble2010 - 2010Assisting the HR Manager with developing and updating policies, procedures and handbook.
Preparing and sending contracts of employment and offer letter, managing all recruitment administration - permanent - interns - casual workers.
Managing maternity and sick leaves.
Updading HR pages on intranet.
Coordination of HR meetings and company meetings
Travel arrangements
Daily administrative and organizational duties
Nature et Découvertes
- Technical Assitant
Toussus-le-Noble2009 - 2009Administrative and logistical Assistant of the 2 Managers and the team (7persons)
Support of the regional team in assigned projects
Diary managment and coordination of the service meetings and events
Daily liaison with all the doors for all the technical problems
Approbation of the invoices linked to the projects
Relation with all the suppliers for the new doors
Establisment of the weekly plannings of the local managers
Correspondance with all the technical authorities. Issue contracts with the suppliers
Updating of the intranet
Updating of the data base of the service (budget)
Travel arrangements