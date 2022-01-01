Menu

Laurence MASSERON

LONDON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SEO
PPC
Référencement payant
SMO
Netlinking

Entreprises

  • MSEO - Consultante

    2012 - maintenant

  • Internet Search Marketing - Head of Search

    2011 - 2011

  • Internet Search Marketing - Head of Paid Search

    2010 - 2011

  • Netro42 - SEO Manager

    2009 - 2010 Manage and execute SEO campaigns
    Develop SEO offering with existing and new clients
    Develop and execute link strategies
    Manage technical changes on SEO campaigns
    Keyword analysis and strategy
    Creation of campaign reports
    Manage PPC campaigns
    Create, categorize and refine keyword lists to create a comprehensive campaign
    Implement successful bidding strategies and effective keyword management.
    Monitor, revise, and optimise ad text
    Communicate regularly with clients on status, timeline, budget, deliverables, performance reporting

  • BizRate / Shopzilla - SEO - Online Marketing Specialist

    2007 - 2008 Creating and optimising company blogs using both off site and on site SEO strategies
    Conducting keyword analysis and optimising keywords
    Developing link building strategy
    Implementing and Managing Google Adsense campaign
    Monitoring SEO impact
    Tracking traffic data and compiling website report
    Assessing competition strengths and analyzing their SEO practices and link building strategies
    Research on Blogs and Web Usability
    Writing internal SEO Best practice guide
    Writing compelling SEO friendly articles for blogs and promoting them on relevant online platforms;
    Keeping track of development in industry (conferences, research)
    Providing training to new recruit and as a part of an internal training program

  • French Horizons Property - Founder and Director

    2005 - 2007 - Developed Business Plan, market research and implementation strategies

    - Identified and searched for partners across France

    - Drew up and negotiated contracts, maintained good relationships with partners

    - Created, developed and translated company website, including site contents and functionalities

    - Online advertising, use of google analytics tools and google adwords

    - Integrated meta tags within the company website

    - Built links and implemented associated programs

    - Liased closely with webmaster

  • L'Adresse Locagence - Property Negotiator

    2005 - 2006 - Searched for new properties and advertised on website

    - Registered and qualified property buyers

    - Organised property viewings

    - Developed international sales

  • Latitudes French Property Agents - Property Negotiator

    2005 - 2005 - Liaised with potential British buyers and advised on properties and locations
    - Organised visits for potential buyers in conjunction with French agents
    - Extracted offers and closed deals
    - Worked closely in a team to meet strict targets

  • Universe Technology - Personal Assistant to Sales Director

    2004 - 2004 - Liaised with clients and consultants about contractual issues
    - Responsible for Credit Control

  • Freelance work - Freelance work

    2003 - maintenant - Ebay seller
    - Translated website, transcribed a survey for European Institution based in Brussels
    - Teacher / private tutor

  • Riverside Plastics Ltd - Sales Executive

    2002 - 2003 - Developed new accounts and liaised with existing clients in the UK and France
    - Identified and developed UK and European sales opportunities
    - Prepared sales costing
    - Created a new company website in collaboration with the development team
    - Launched new company product

Formations

  • University Of Sheffield (Sheffield)

    Sheffield 2003 - 2004 MA, Translation Studies

  • Cardiff University (Cardiff)

    Cardiff 2001 - 2002 BA Hons, Business Management,

  • Swansea Institute Of Higher Education (Swansea)

    Swansea 2000 - 2001 HND, Business and Marketing

  • Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale IUT TECH de CO

    Quimper 1998 - 2000

Réseau