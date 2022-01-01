Laurence MASSERON

Mes compétences :
SEO
PPC
Référencement payant
SMO
Netlinking
Entreprises
MSEO
- Consultante
2012 - maintenant
Internet Search Marketing
- Head of Search
2011 - 2011
Internet Search Marketing
- Head of Paid Search
2010 - 2011
Netro42
- SEO Manager
2009 - 2010Manage and execute SEO campaigns
Develop SEO offering with existing and new clients
Develop and execute link strategies
Manage technical changes on SEO campaigns
Keyword analysis and strategy
Creation of campaign reports
Manage PPC campaigns
Create, categorize and refine keyword lists to create a comprehensive campaign
Implement successful bidding strategies and effective keyword management.
Monitor, revise, and optimise ad text
Communicate regularly with clients on status, timeline, budget, deliverables, performance reporting
BizRate / Shopzilla
- SEO - Online Marketing Specialist
2007 - 2008Creating and optimising company blogs using both off site and on site SEO strategies
Conducting keyword analysis and optimising keywords
Developing link building strategy
Implementing and Managing Google Adsense campaign
Monitoring SEO impact
Tracking traffic data and compiling website report
Assessing competition strengths and analyzing their SEO practices and link building strategies
Research on Blogs and Web Usability
Writing internal SEO Best practice guide
Writing compelling SEO friendly articles for blogs and promoting them on relevant online platforms;
Keeping track of development in industry (conferences, research)
Providing training to new recruit and as a part of an internal training program
French Horizons Property
- Founder and Director
2005 - 2007- Developed Business Plan, market research and implementation strategies
- Identified and searched for partners across France
- Drew up and negotiated contracts, maintained good relationships with partners
- Created, developed and translated company website, including site contents and functionalities
- Online advertising, use of google analytics tools and google adwords
- Integrated meta tags within the company website
- Built links and implemented associated programs
- Liased closely with webmaster
L'Adresse Locagence
- Property Negotiator
2005 - 2006- Searched for new properties and advertised on website
- Registered and qualified property buyers
- Organised property viewings
- Developed international sales
Latitudes French Property Agents
- Property Negotiator
2005 - 2005- Liaised with potential British buyers and advised on properties and locations
- Organised visits for potential buyers in conjunction with French agents
- Extracted offers and closed deals
- Worked closely in a team to meet strict targets
Universe Technology
- Personal Assistant to Sales Director
2004 - 2004- Liaised with clients and consultants about contractual issues
- Responsible for Credit Control
Freelance work
- Freelance work
2003 - maintenant- Ebay seller
- Translated website, transcribed a survey for European Institution based in Brussels
- Teacher / private tutor
Riverside Plastics Ltd
- Sales Executive
2002 - 2003- Developed new accounts and liaised with existing clients in the UK and France
- Identified and developed UK and European sales opportunities
- Prepared sales costing
- Created a new company website in collaboration with the development team
- Launched new company product