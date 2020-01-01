Menu

Laurent BARBAT

PARIS

En résumé

Www.laurent-barbat.okoe.xyz

Mes compétences :
Ergonomie
Interaction design
Ecommerce
Webanalytics
Gestion de projet
User experience

Entreprises

  • Reset and Play - User Experience Designer

    2015 - maintenant Reset & Play (http://www.resetandplay.com/) is the design approach of Elia Consulting (http://www.elia-consulting.fr/en/)

    We envision, design, and build brand experiences.
    We know design has the power to shape our environment, and we embrace it.
    We help small and large companies to change and to grow by design.
    We solve problems with appropriate solutions, balancing business goals and customers aspirations.
    We create digital products and services innovation with efficient, elegance and precision.

  • AXANCE - UX Designer

    Paris 2015 - 2015 - Wireframing / Prototyping
    - User Testing

  • Altima° - Consultant User Experience

    Roubaix 2011 - 2015 • User research
    • Architecture de l'information
    • Conception des interfaces : wireframes et prototypes
    • Tests utilisateurs

  • SQLI Agency - Consutlant e-marketing

    Levallois-Perret 2007 - 2011 • Conseil e-Marketing / e-commerce
    • Conception : storyboards et spécifications
    • Gestion de projets
    • Formateur e-commerce

  • Business interactif - Chef de projet web

    2006 - 2006 Missions :
    - Gestion de projet
    - Campagnes emarketing
    - Analyse d'audience

    Comptes :
    - Bouygues Telecom
    - Universal Mobile

