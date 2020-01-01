Laurent BARBAT

Mes compétences :
Ergonomie
Interaction design
Ecommerce
Webanalytics
Gestion de projet
User experience
Entreprises
Reset and Play
- User Experience Designer
2015 - maintenantReset & Play (http://www.resetandplay.com/) is the design approach of Elia Consulting (http://www.elia-consulting.fr/en/)
We envision, design, and build brand experiences.
We know design has the power to shape our environment, and we embrace it.
We help small and large companies to change and to grow by design.
We solve problems with appropriate solutions, balancing business goals and customers aspirations.
We create digital products and services innovation with efficient, elegance and precision.
AXANCE
- UX Designer
Paris2015 - 2015- Wireframing / Prototyping
- User Testing
Altima°
- Consultant User Experience
Roubaix2011 - 2015• User research
• Architecture de l'information
• Conception des interfaces : wireframes et prototypes
• Tests utilisateurs
SQLI Agency
- Consutlant e-marketing
Levallois-Perret2007 - 2011• Conseil e-Marketing / e-commerce
• Conception : storyboards et spécifications
• Gestion de projets
• Formateur e-commerce
Business interactif
- Chef de projet web
2006 - 2006Missions :
- Gestion de projet
- Campagnes emarketing
- Analyse d'audience