Laurent COURBET
Laurent COURBET
SATMA PPC SAS
Directeur commercial
Goncelin
En résumé
Industriel, exportateur, animateur de la transformation
Entreprises
SATMA PPC SAS
- Directeur commercial
Direction générale | Goncelin (38570)
2012 - 2021
Georg Utz
- Directeur industriel
BRESSOLLES
2005 - 2012
Sotralentz
- Responsable Recherche / Développement et industrialisation
Drulingen
2001 - 2005
thomas france plastic
- Responsable production
1993 - 2000
Formations
EMLyon Business School
Ecully
2009 - 2011
Master II management
ENSEA (Ecole Nationale Supérieure De L'Electronique Et De Ses Applications)
Cergy
1988 - 1991
Ingénieur
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel