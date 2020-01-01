Laurent DUBIEN

Paris2015 - 2016Design of intraday risk platform for FX and rate products
Design of FRTB platform : analysis of impact of regulation of FO system, design of a FO price collector to prove modelability of risk factors
Analysis of FRTB-CVA impact on FO CVA system and EPE engine.
TIAA
- Senior Risk Management Consultant
2013 - 2015Selection of a risk management software to report risk (market, credit, liquidity) on all TIAA portfolios ( bond, equity, MBS/ABS/CMBS, derivatives, alternative asset: private equity, real estate, hedge funds, timberland, farmland, energy/infrastructure, car bond)
Run CCAR like stress test on portfolios modeled using YieldBook
Royal Bank of Scotland
- Consultant Credit Risk
PARIS2009 - 2011Design of a PFE approximation engine in order to derive a default PFE for complex trades, irregularly booked trades or trades without approved models
BNP Paribas
- Consultant, market risk
Paris2008 - 2009Analysis and validation of the booking of exotic trades using internal tool to model complex payoff ( tarn, vol option, shout option, hybrid option,..)
Natixis North America
- Analyste quantitatif
Paris1997 - 2007Support fixed income, credit derivatives, municipal and MBS desk
Development and integration of pricing model/curve generation in trading systems such as Summit /Polypaths
Development of P&L attribution tool