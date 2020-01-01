Menu

Laurent DUBIEN

New York

Mes compétences :
Pricing
Alternative asset
Stress tests
CVA
Market risk
Credit risk
Derivatives
FRTB
Front office risk

Entreprises

  • Citibank - Senior Consultant FRTB

    New York 2016 - maintenant Implementation of FRTB regulation ( standard approach: SBM, DRC, RRAO, internal model: factor sensitivity and full reval, DRC-IMA, NMRF)

  • Crédit Suisse - Senior Market Risk Consultant FRTB (Fundamental Review of Trading Book)

    Paris 2015 - 2016 Design of intraday risk platform for FX and rate products
    Design of FRTB platform : analysis of impact of regulation of FO system, design of a FO price collector to prove modelability of risk factors
    Analysis of FRTB-CVA impact on FO CVA system and EPE engine.

  • TIAA - Senior Risk Management Consultant

    2013 - 2015 Selection of a risk management software to report risk (market, credit, liquidity) on all TIAA portfolios ( bond, equity, MBS/ABS/CMBS, derivatives, alternative asset: private equity, real estate, hedge funds, timberland, farmland, energy/infrastructure, car bond)
    Run CCAR like stress test on portfolios modeled using YieldBook

  • Royal Bank of Scotland - Consultant Credit Risk

    PARIS 2009 - 2011 Design of a PFE approximation engine in order to derive a default PFE for complex trades, irregularly booked trades or trades without approved models

  • BNP Paribas - Consultant, market risk

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Analysis and validation of the booking of exotic trades using internal tool to model complex payoff ( tarn, vol option, shout option, hybrid option,..)

  • Natixis North America - Analyste quantitatif

    Paris 1997 - 2007 Support fixed income, credit derivatives, municipal and MBS desk
    Development and integration of pricing model/curve generation in trading systems such as Summit /Polypaths
    Development of P&L attribution tool

