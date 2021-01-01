Laurent HUBERT

FRENCH - ANGOLAN RESIDENT CARD



32 years of experience in mechanical activities,

28 years in PROJECT MANAGEMENT:

24 years for OIL & GAS ACTIVITIES.



EXPERIENCE SUMMARY



TYPE OF MANAGED PROJECTS & FABRICATION

* General Management of Fabrication plant and Port/Marine Activities

* Oil & gaz EPCI Contracts: onshore plants, offshore platforms, FPSO &

subsea oil field implementations.

* Global Maintenance Contract, offshore platforms (On site: Angola).

* Main Maintenance Contracts (in gas liquefaction entities: Algeria).

* Manufacturing and delivery of pumps and parts of turbines and compressors

from several suppliers (for platform as Cobo, Girasol, Dunbar, )

* Manufacturing and delivery of complete brake systems for train-sets like TER, EOLE,

tramways, and lot of projects all over the world.



EMPLOYMENT HISTORY



PONTICELLI ANGOIL Angola: 2020 - Present

SAIPEM - PETROMAR Angola: 2018 - 2020

SVITZER (MAERSK Group) : 2016 - 2018

Self-Employed : 2015 - 2016

TECHNIP FRANCE (ANGOLA, INDIA, GHANA) : 2003 - 2015

BOUYGUES OFFSHORE in ANGOLA : 2002 to 2003

SULZER POMPES France, SULZER Group : 1998 to 2002

SAB-WABCO (Westinghouse) CARDO Group : 1990 to 1998



Mes compétences :

Subsea Umbilicals

Offshore Oil & Gas

Flowlines

Offshore Platform

Logistics

ISO 900X Standard

Capital Expenditures

vessel management

equipment design

UNIX

Supply Chain

Purchasing coordination

Project Management

Onshore Plant

Onshore Oil & Gas

Oil Field

Management of factory and projects

MAD

Import/Export

Implementation of a new integrated software and me

HP Server Hardware > HP 9000 Servers

Forklift Trucks

Flexible Risers

FPSO

Cranes

Direction générale

Business development