Laurent HUBERT

-
Direction générale | Luanda - Cabinda
2020 - maintenant
Fast-Track Development from scratch of the PONTICELLI’s Cabinda Branch:
Identification and renting of Yard (28 000m2), set-up of construction Facilities (Warehouses, fabrication lines, construction areas, …), Accommodations, Logistics and procedures during COVID restrictions to support first project with CHEVRON of turnover around 30M USD/year.
-
Saipem
- PORT MANAGER
Direction générale | Luanda - Ambriz / Angola
2018 - 2020
AMBRIZ PORT MANAGER - PETROMAR (ANGOLA)
&
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER - PETROMAR (ANGOLA)
Development from scratch of the commercial activities of Ambriz Private Port, including business Plan, obtaining legal authorizations, seeking clients: First step turnover: 3M USD/year.
In charge of Business development of Petromar, Turnover 120M USD/year, liaising with clients such as TOTAL, BP, CHEVRON, EXXON, SONANGOL…
-
Maersk
- COUNTRY MANAGER ANGOLA
Direction générale | Soyo - Angola
2016 - 2018
General Manager of SVITZER ANGOLA (MAERSK Group).
Directeur General de SVITZER Angola
General Manager of SVITZER in Angola (biggest SVITZER Operation Worldwide)
Ensuring Safe dynamic escorting of Angola-LNG Tankers (Soyo), through Congo
River (most difficult technical environment for this kind of operations).
-Taking care of Kwanda Base vessel and barges movements.
-Ensuring Safe Static tow in Cabinda for CABGOC (Chevron) for SBM loading
-P&L Responsible and accountable with around 30M USD Turnover per Year.
-100 Positions spread on a 11 vessels fleet: including 5 off 80T Bollard pull Tugs for about 230 Tug movements per year.
-Team of 17 positions onshore covering Operations, Technical, Marine Standards, HR, Crewing, Purchases, and warehouse implementation.
-
Self Employed Consultant
- Oil and Gas, Construction, Operations and Logistics Expert consultant Services
Direction générale | BREUIL LE VERT
2015 - 2016
-Establish the operations and logistics strategy and procedures for Oil and Gas in Africa (Ghana, Angola, Algeria, Egypte…), Middle East, Iran and India.
-Engineering of sub-contracts and/or Frame agreements with local actors, such as Agent, local authorities for all oil and Gas activities, such as: Yard implementation, importation of equipment and vessels, berthing, bunkering, crew changes, etc…
-Costs reduction targets for the Logistics and operations.
-Pre-Engineering of construction yard implementation
-Pre-Engineering of Oil and Gas site Maintenance
-
Technip
- Directeur Division Projets (Angoflex-Angola)
Direction générale | Lobito - Angola
2011 - 2015
Angoflex (Technip group) Lobito Umbilical Manufacturing Unit: 245 employees
(1 to 2% Expats), 53000m² site, 200KM of umbilical production capacity:
- Projects Division Director of the plant, Deputy Plant-Manager:
-in charge of : All Projects Management & Administration (Pazflor, Block 18, CLOV, Girri...), Risks, Human ressources, Client, all HSE and quality results (Lean 6 sigma, 5S, NCR, ISO 9001 & 14001).
-Management of complex work activities of the factory and projects planning
-Cost Control (OPEX, CAPEX, Projects), factory budget, margin and forecast.
-In charge of CAPEX (USD 5M per year)
-Supply chain: all Purchases, Sub-contracts, Transport, Import, Customs, ... of
all Raw Materials, Equipments, ...for approx. USD 75M per year
-Integrated It system (1000 items, 3000 purchase orders per year)
-Stocks & Stores (20.000 m²), means (cranes, forklifts), loading/offloading, vessel, 100 seafreights and 200 airfreights per year
-Re-export, expedition of products, mob/demob.
-
Technip
- Lead Logistics Manager - Region A
Paris
2009 - 2011
Subsea operation Department, Region A, is in charge of all Operations and
Project activities going on in Mediterranean, Africa, Middle-East, Pakistan and India.
- Responsible of the Logistics Section of the Operations Department, managing
all Logistics Managers, Engineers, Coordinators and Project yard Managers
(15-20 pax). In charge of the efficiency and homogenization of the Logistics
activities, Engineering, procedures and sub-contracts in the Technip Subsea
Branch.
-
Technip
- Deputy Project Operations Manager (Angola-Ghana-India)
Paris
2006 - 2011
In Parallel:
Oct. 2010 – April 2011
PAZFLOR Project (Angola), Engineering, Fabrication, Installation, Connection
of 230Km of flexible and rigid pipelines (Umbilicals, flowlines and risers)
offshore Angolan coast in 1200m water depth.
DALIA UTH Repair project, Fabrication of a spare Dalia umbilical, recovery,
repair of old umbilical in 1800m depth. (March and April 2011)
- Deputy Project Operations Manager and responsible of financial issues.
- Engineering, set-up and management in country of logistics Package for the
PAZFLOR and Dalia UTH project (900MEUR], on the 3 Angolan sites Dande
(for Rigid pipes, Luanda for operations and Lobito (for umbilicals)
June 2009 – Sept 2010
JUBILEE Project (Ghana), Engineering, Fabrication, Installation, Connection of
75Km of flexible and rigid pipelines (Umbilicals, flowlines and risers) offshore
Ghanaian coast in 1700m water depth.
- Deputy Project Operations Manager and responsible of financial issues.
-Engineering, set-up and management in country of logistics Package for the
first Technip’s offshore deep water project in Ghana (450MEUR): All subcontracts,
Agency services, Import/Export/clearances (vessels & equipments),
crew-changes (1000 pax), husbandry, transportation of people and equipments,
port activities, yard/storage, warehouse, local accommodations (guesthouse,
hotels), local works, security issues…
March 2007 –June 2009
Deputy Operations Manager / Logistics Package Manager (Paris then INDIA from Dec. 2007):
MAD 6 Project phase 1 & 2, Engineering, Fabrication, Installation, Connection
of 60Km of flexible pipelines (Umbilicals, flowlines and risers) offshore east
coast of India in 1400m water depth.
- Deputy Project Operations Manager and Responsible of financial matters.
-Engineering, set-up and management in country of the overall logistics
Package for the2 firsts Technip’s major offshore deep water projects in India
(400MEUR): All sub-contracts, Agency services, Import/Export/clearances
(vessels & equipments), crew-changes (1800 pax), husbandry, transportation of
people and equipments, port activities, yard/storage, warehouse, local
accommodations (guesthouse, hotels), local works, security issues…
Sept. 2006 - Feb. 2007
EXXON-MOBIL Projects: Kizomba C (Angola, 200M USD), Zafiro (Equatorial
Guinea), Avouma (Gabon): Supplies of Flexible risers and flowlines
- In charge of all logistics and linked financial issues on Exxon-Mobil projects
- Import/export of equipments with set-up of correct associated documentation
- Interface between all parties such as Agent, customer, suppliers, authorities
- On site Mobilizations / Demobilization of vessels, equipments, engineers, …
-
Technip
- Supply Chain Manager (Angoflex - Angola)
Direction générale | Luanda - Angola
2006 - 2006
Purchasing coordination of ANGOFLEX (3 sites in Angola) ;
- Negotiations with local and international suppliers ;
- Implementation of integrated commercial software on the 3 Angolan sites
- Set-up of the telecom/data link between all the local sites/plants.
- Replacements of the Country Logistics Manager (10 locals):
Import/export of equipments for Technip projects, Meet and Greet, crew-
changes, visas, local transportations (crews, visitors, equipments,...), local
maintenance, negotiations with local authorities, Security Manager in country.
-
Technip
- Logistics Package Manager (Luanda - Angola)
Paris
2004 - 2006
Dalia UFL Project (Block 17, Offshore 1500m Water depth Angola,
700M USD): EPIC of 100km of flexible and rigid pipelines.
Overall Logistics Engineering, Based in Angola from August 2005, to finalize
set-up and launch operations.
- In charge of the overall engineering and set-up of the logistics issues (telecoms,
accommodations, agent services for crews and for equipments, …)
- Management of all equipment movements,
- Coordination of all vessels movements (up-to 7 vessels and 5 barges),
- Vessels services (waste, fuel, water,…).
- Crew changes (50 pax/week during 8 months).
- Replacements of the in Country Logistics Manager
-
Technip
- Contract Engineer & Deputy Project manager
Paris
2003 - 2004
SAIPEM: KIZOMBA B, supply of flexible pipelines
- In charge of all the contractual phases of projects (60M USD) regarding
customers, suppliers as well as their implications and consequences.
- Involved in all technical phases and in writing and managing sub-contracts
including the attached clauses and documents.
- Responsible of the financial progress, budget, margin of the whole project.
-
Saipem
- Senior Project Manager
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2002 - 2003
TOTAL Block 3: 180 000 BOPD (4 platforms, 11 drilling satellites and a FSO).
- In charge of Global Maintenance Contract (CSTOR: 9 M Dollars per year:
30% local Turnover) of TOTAL Block 3.
- Management of 160 people (including 35 expatriates)
- Manager of all the internal and external actions at onshore or offshore sites,
- Implementation of the local content (trainings, works, procurement, crew
changes)
- International Purchase on behalf of customer, Import & Export
- Guarantor of all the contractual clauses: Technical, planning, financial and
active to obtain extra works and variation orders.
- Responsible of the reporting to the headquarter
-
SULZER POMPES France
- Project Manager
1998 - 2002
Project Manager, maintenance contracts of industrial sites.
- Responsible of a turnover of 5 MEUR/year (40% of the services department
turnover), with dedicated team (8 people):
- In charge of services contracts including equipment trainings, servicing,
maintenance engineering, repair, spares parts, stock management (for process
pumps and rotating equipment in nuclear plants, oil platform, refineries in
Algeria, Guinea, China…)
- Controlling all actions on sites in Algeria, Guinea, Iran, Croatia, Toronto,
Vancouver…
- Implementation of a new integrated software and member of the world IT
team (training for all softwares, Hot Line, interventions)
-
SAB-WABCO
- Project Manager
1994 - 1998
Engineering, Fabrication of complete sets for trains' brake systems.
- Responsible of the sales and contracts all over the world (Sudan, Greece,
Indonesia, United-states...), of train-sets brake systems, compressors, wheels,
doors..., made in France, England, Italy, Suede...).
- Interface between customer and the sister ;
- Responsibility of a turnover around 15 M EUR/Year (30% of dept. Turnover). ;
- Responsible of the margin, quality, production, planning, and after sales
(ISO 9001).
-
SAB-WABCO
- System administrator
1990 - 1994
Mechanical Engineering & IT April 1990 - Jan. 1994 Engineering, Fabrication of complete sets for trains' brake systems.
-Mechanical Engineer: Responsible of the development of brake systems and
equipment design, validation of prototypes, methods for manufacturing, brake
calculations...
- IT Network system administrator, UNIX (10 units HP 9000), development of
ISO 9001 procedures.