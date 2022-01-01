Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurent RICHEFEU
Ajouter
Laurent RICHEFEU
Lezennes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Leroy Merlin
- Conseiller vendeur
Lezennes
2015 - maintenant
Leader Price
- Employé libre service
Paris
2013 - 2015
E.leclerc
- Employé libre service
Ivry-sur-Seine
2011 - 2012
Formations
TETRANERGY (Sainte Clotilde)
Sainte Clotilde
2015 - maintenant
Licence professionnelle management des organisations
Endemia Formation
Sainte André
2013 - 2015
Titre professionnel manager d'univers marchand en alternance
Team Atouts Formation
Saint Denis
2011 - 2012
Titre professionnel Vendeur spécialisé en magasin
Réseau
Cynthia CLAIN
émâvadi MARINIA
Very IMPORTANT BUS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z