Laurie-Anne MOUSSIER

Mes compétences :
Digital marketing
Marketing online
Marketing
E-commerce
Web
Gestion de projet
Internet
Entreprises
Sarenza
- Area Manager Allemagne/Autriche/Pays-Bas/Belgique
PARIS2013 - maintenant
Sarenza
- Country Manager Europe/Nordics
PARIS2011 - 2013Scope: Scandinavia + RoE (Ireland, Portugal, Greece, Central Europe & Balkans)
Sarenza is one of the biggest online shoe retailers in Europe
- In charge of the P&L of the Scandinavian websites : traffic acquisition (SEM, SEO, affiliation, retargeting, shopbots...), profitability, user experience and CRM
- Responsible for large projects aiming at developing Sarenza's business in Europe : new websites, payment solutions, transport - working closely with the IT team
- In charge of the P&L of Sarenza.eu (European website)
- Team leader on the Nordic countries
Smartdate
- Online Marketing Manager
2010 - 2011- In charge of varied traffic acquisition channels : SEM, affiliation, Facebook display, retargeting etc.
- Monitoring the online marketing activity: negotiation, management of the campaigns and traffic optimization
- Improving the website's sales performance, working closely with the IT team and Product team
Paris2009 - 2009• Production d’études de marché / études stratégiques pour le lancement de nouveaux produits
• Mise en place d’outils de suivi de l’évolution des performances commerciales de BNP Paribas et des concurrents.
Ernst & Young
- Auditeur junior
Courbevoie2008 - 2009• Réconciliation des états financiers, investigation des écarts, revue des budgets
2008 - 2008• Etudes de marché et veille concurrentielle sur internet : études médias et luxe
• Responsable de l’animation de focus groupes online (panel de consommateurs Testconso.fr)
• Participation aux pré-tests publicitaires et tests d’image de marque (online et offline)