Laurie-Anne MOUSSIER

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Digital marketing
Marketing online
Marketing
E-commerce
Web
Gestion de projet
Internet

Entreprises

  • Sarenza - Area Manager Allemagne/Autriche/Pays-Bas/Belgique

    PARIS 2013 - maintenant

  • Sarenza - Country Manager Europe/Nordics

    PARIS 2011 - 2013 Scope: Scandinavia + RoE (Ireland, Portugal, Greece, Central Europe & Balkans)
    Sarenza is one of the biggest online shoe retailers in Europe

    - In charge of the P&L of the Scandinavian websites : traffic acquisition (SEM, SEO, affiliation, retargeting, shopbots...), profitability, user experience and CRM
    - Responsible for large projects aiming at developing Sarenza's business in Europe : new websites, payment solutions, transport - working closely with the IT team
    - In charge of the P&L of Sarenza.eu (European website)
    - Team leader on the Nordic countries

  • Smartdate - Online Marketing Manager

    2010 - 2011 - In charge of varied traffic acquisition channels : SEM, affiliation, Facebook display, retargeting etc.
    - Monitoring the online marketing activity: negotiation, management of the campaigns and traffic optimization
    - Improving the website's sales performance, working closely with the IT team and Product team

  • BNP Paribas Asset Management - Assistant analyste stratégie produits

    Paris 2009 - 2009 • Production d’études de marché / études stratégiques pour le lancement de nouveaux produits
    • Mise en place d’outils de suivi de l’évolution des performances commerciales de BNP Paribas et des concurrents.

  • Ernst & Young - Auditeur junior

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2009 • Réconciliation des états financiers, investigation des écarts, revue des budgets

  • Qualiquanti - Chargée d'études junior - Marketing online

    2008 - 2008 • Etudes de marché et veille concurrentielle sur internet : études médias et luxe
    • Responsable de l’animation de focus groupes online (panel de consommateurs Testconso.fr)
    • Participation aux pré-tests publicitaires et tests d’image de marque (online et offline)

