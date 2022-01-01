Menu

Laurie ENJOMMET

Paris

En résumé

STRAMMER is a leading player in recruitment (Top Management and Middle Management), talent management and outplacement in Life Sciences. STRAMMER has created the Full Talent Solution®, a unique, cutting-edge offering that provides clients with integrated business HR solutions to meet their needs and impact their organisations.

Mes compétences :
adaptation au support
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Merchandising
Ressources humaines
Management
Management commercial

Entreprises

  • STRAMMER - International Researcher

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Groupe Médicis - Conseillère formation (stage)

    Paris 2017 - 2017 - Entretien / suivi et placement d'étudiants en contrat de professionnalisation
    - Saisie des dossiers d'inscription
    - Développement des partenaires et prospection téléphonique
    - Sélectiton de curriculums vitae pour les entreprises partenaires
    - Sourcing

  • C&A - Manager d'équipes

    Paris 2015 - 2016 - Management d'équipes/ coaching (5 à 6 collaborateurs)
    - Responsable rayon lingerie (Implantation produits et aménagement du rayon)
    - Réalisation formation lingerie (conception, application)
    - Réalisation des fiches de postes et plannings du personnel
    - Préparation et animtion du briefing des équipes de vente
    - Améngement de la surface de vente
    - Réception et contrôle des livraisons

  • Soleil Sucré - Assistante Manager (Stage 14 semaines sur 2 ans)

    Gennevilliers 2013 - 2015 - Recrutement, formation et suivi des collaborateurs
    - Création et mise à jour des plannings du personnel
    - Reporting du chiffre d'affaires quotidien
    - Responsable remise en banque hebdomadaire
    - Réalisation des vitrines et du merchandising
    - Réception des marchandises
    - Vente et conseil clientèle

Formations

  • Groupe Médicis Alternance

    Paris 2017 - 2019 Master Manager des ressources humaines

  • Pôle Paris Alternance - PPA - Groupe PGSM (Paris)

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Master Management Commercial

  • Université Paris Est Val De Marne Créteil (UPEC) / IUT Sénart Fontainebleau (Lieusaint)

    Lieusaint 2015 - 2016 Licence professionnelle Management du point de vente

  • Lycée Saint Charles

    Athis Mons 2013 - 2015 BTS Management des Unités Commerciales

