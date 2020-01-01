Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Léa LEPROUT
Ajouter
Léa LEPROUT
PARIS 12
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
La fédération des entreprises d'insertion
- Chargée de mission
PARIS 12
2011 - maintenant
Formations
IUT GEA CAEN
Caen
2005 - 2007
DUT
Réseau
Angelique THIBAULT 37 ANS
Antoine PÉZERIL
Audrey LAUREC
Aurore GERVAIS
Céline MARIE
Julien CHEVAL
Lucie ROUESNÉ
Marie Jo DOITEAU
Nathalie GOETZ-LAVIRON