Leila ROBERT

BURLINGTON

En résumé

A Work more efficient is always a sign of progress!

Mes compétences :
Excel
Access
Word
Powerpoint
Contrôleur de gestion

Entreprises

  • WANTED INTERN BUSINESS/ COST&BUDGET CONTROLLER - VIE or Intern Business controller Assistant

    2013 - maintenant DATE : October 2013 to October 2014
    I am currently seeking an Internship as a Controller in the Philadelphia-NYC USA Area or Brazil in order to showcase my finance background and gain valuable experience.

    If you can assist me with any advice or contacts, it would be greatly appreciated.
    Thank you in advance.

  • By my own - Travel Planner

    2012 - 2012 I gained the knowledge of another part of the world while maintaining a schedule and a budget.

    3 Weeks Trip to locations including :
    > San Francisco
    > Yosemite Park
    > Las Vegas
    > Grand Canyon
    > Page (Powell Lake)
    > San Diego
    > Los Angeles

    Managed costs & time effectively for myself and colleagues.
    I was in charge of reserving hotels, as well as selecting locations and activities.

  • American institute for foreign study AIFS - Aupair - baby sitter

    2011 - 2012 I was tasked with caring for an eight year old child with an American family.
    I was provided with many pleasurable experiences and travels which allowed me to improve my English language skills.

  • Bva - Stagiaire Comptabilité

    Boulogne Billancourt 2009 - 2009 ° Sell Accounting Service : Performed accounting tasks for the sales team
    ° HR Management Service : Assisted with Payroll Accounting and preparation of payroll.
    ° Treasury Management : Interest calculation of BVA and its subsidiaries.

Formations

  • IAE M2CG

    Toulouse 2012 - 2013 Master Comptabilité contrôle de gestion

    Currently working on perfecting the knowledge necessary to carry trades audits, control finances and perform accounting tasks.

  • Burlington County College

    Pemberton 2011 - 2012 ESL Speaking & writing

    english - Spent a year attending courses to improve my knowledge of the American language.

  • IAE

    Toulouse 2010 - 2011 Licence de gestion mention management

    Acquired fundamental and methodological knowledge in financial management.

    Completed 16 courses wit the following accomplishments: :

    ° GPA score 4.0 :
    - Management Control (Business Control)
    - Financial Accounting

    ° GPA score between 3.0 & 4.0 :
    - Financial Analyze
    - Information system and computer
    - Statistical Methods
    - Marketing
    - Social law

  • Lycée Raymond Naves

    Toulouse 2008 - 2010 BTS Comptabilité et gestion des organisations

    ° Organized and realized accounting and taxation obligations, took part in the development and communication of management information while contributing to the forecast and preparation of business decisions.
    ° Assisted in the design, utilization and evolution of the information system and management of a company, as part of the technological solutions adopted.

  • Lycée Jolimont

    Toulouse 2005 - 2008 Baccalauréat Scientifique spécialité Sciences de l'ingénieur

    High School Degree, Sciences: Engineer, Physic & Chemistry and Mathematics

