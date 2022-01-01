Leila ROBERT

A Work more efficient is always a sign of progress!
Mes compétences :
Excel
Access
Word
Powerpoint
Contrôleur de gestion
Entreprises
WANTED INTERN BUSINESS/ COST&BUDGET CONTROLLER
- VIE or Intern Business controller Assistant
2013 - maintenantDATE : October 2013 to October 2014
I am currently seeking an Internship as a Controller in the Philadelphia-NYC USA Area or Brazil in order to showcase my finance background and gain valuable experience.
If you can assist me with any advice or contacts, it would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you in advance.
By my own
- Travel Planner
2012 - 2012I gained the knowledge of another part of the world while maintaining a schedule and a budget.
3 Weeks Trip to locations including :
> San Francisco
> Yosemite Park
> Las Vegas
> Grand Canyon
> Page (Powell Lake)
> San Diego
> Los Angeles
Managed costs & time effectively for myself and colleagues.
I was in charge of reserving hotels, as well as selecting locations and activities.
American institute for foreign study AIFS
- Aupair - baby sitter
2011 - 2012I was tasked with caring for an eight year old child with an American family.
I was provided with many pleasurable experiences and travels which allowed me to improve my English language skills.
Bva
- Stagiaire Comptabilité
Boulogne Billancourt2009 - 2009° Sell Accounting Service : Performed accounting tasks for the sales team
° HR Management Service : Assisted with Payroll Accounting and preparation of payroll.
° Treasury Management : Interest calculation of BVA and its subsidiaries.
Toulouse2008 - 2010BTS Comptabilité et gestion des organisations
° Organized and realized accounting and taxation obligations, took part in the development and communication of management information while contributing to the forecast and preparation of business decisions.
° Assisted in the design, utilization and evolution of the information system and management of a company, as part of the technological solutions adopted.