Menu

Lepatre STEPHANIE

ANTONY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe Pomona - Manager televente

    ANTONY 2016 - maintenant

  • OKAIDI - Responsable de magasin

    Roubaix 2013 - 2015

  • Jacqueline riu - DIRECTRICE DE MAGASIN

    SAINT MICHEL SUR ORGE 2006 - 2013

  • Armand Thiery - DIRECTRICE ITINERANTE

    Levallois Perret 2004 - 2005

  • Armand Thiery - ADJOINTE REMPLACEMENT DIRECTRICE

    Levallois Perret 2001 - 2004

  • Armand Thiery - VENDEUSE

    Levallois Perret 1998 - 2001

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :