Linda BALADZE

BATUMI

• Excellent communication skills to build relations with customers • Ability to organize and prioritize a busy diary • Good literacy and numeracy skills • Effective time management and able to prioritize • Great ability of adaptation • Able to work effectively on my own and as part of a team • Negociation

Business
Business development
E-Marketing
eMarketing
Market Research
Research
Statistics
Strategic
Strategic development
Étude de marché
Marketing territorial
International business development

  • Hilton Batumi Hotel - Marketing Executive PA to GM

    2014 - maintenant

  • Department of Tourism and Resorts - Market research

    2014 - 2014

  • Orange - Intern Capability Marketing Development

    Paris 2013 - 2013

  • Université de Roustaveli, Batoumi, Géorgie - Chargée de mission de département de Développement Stratégique et de Relations Internationales

    2011 - 2012 Recherche des partenaires potentiels et collaboration aux projets éducatifs avec d’autres universités partenaires.

  • Conseil Régional de Franche-Comté - Chargée de mission

    Besançon 2010 - 2011 Membre de l’équipe d’accueil des délégations officielles et préparation des mission officielles du service. Organisation, logistique.

  • Batumi International Art House Film Festival - Manager aux relations publiques et coordinatrice de la projection des films

    2009 - 2012 - Gestion des relations publiques et presse.
    - Coordination de la projection des films et la traduction des sous-titres anglais, français en géorgien.

  • Ecole De Management De Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 2012 - 2013 Master2

  • Ecole Électronique De Business (Dublin)

    Dublin 2009 - 2010 Finance Commerce International

  • Université D'État Ivané Javakhishvili (Tbilissi)

    Tbilissi 2003 - 2008 Bachelor

    Droit civil

