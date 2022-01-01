Linda COSTANDI

-
Hoist Group
- Responsable commercial Grands Comptes / Key account Manager
2017 - maintenant
Paris Marriott Opéra Ambassador
- Senior Sales Manager
2014 - 2016
Prospect and develop markets and attributed accounts ( prospection, account loyalty, enterainement, negotiation)
Set up the commercial strategy and budgets for my segment
Prepare negotiation on strategic accounts with the General Management: BNP, Danone, Coty…
Make sure that the commercial strategy is applied on site inspection and quotations
Follow up on accounts and global actions with Marriott global sales offices.
Participate to yield meetings with trends announcements, results of ongoing sales actions.
Know the competitor of the hotel and their rates
Constantly offer the most competitive offer and closes to market to collaborators, superiors and clients
Support and coach less experimented members of the team ( advice, help, motivation)
Follow up on colleagues task when they are absent
Entertain the accounts with regular events, cocktails, lunches
Control sales and analyse accounts turnover, comment them to the owner
Send monthly statistics to department directors and sales team
Bigmouthmedia - LBi
- Business Development Manager
2012 - 2012
Develop inbound and outbound new business opportunities whilst generating new business
Present bigmouthmedia’s services to potential clients through face to face meetings, web conferences, telephone calls and emails.
Create and be accountable clients proposals and presentations.
Keeping abreast of news and issues affecting online marketing companies and the online industry.
Galeries Lafayette
- International Promotion Manager
Paris
2010 - 2011
Middle East - Switzerland - Benelux - Germany
Promote the Galeries Lafayette abroad on the different markets
Know our clientele and theirs needs : Analyse the markets and identify growth opportunities
Plan and organise the promotion operations : List, target and sell to the potentiel prospects
Put in place promotion and marketing operations with the majors tourism companies
Coordinate the operations in store and work together with the different tourists related departments and sales teams.
Manage the budget allocated to develop the specific campaigns
Monthly report to management and think of areas of development
Visit Britain
- Commercial and Sales Manager
2009 - 2010
Develop and increase sales and online strategies for France
Maximise turnover and profitability
Produce revenue thanks to a unique online shop
Increase the value of the customer experience
Build up an important volume of sales with tourism professionals and groups
Google
- Agency Sales Consultant
Paris
2007 - 2009
Agency Sales Consultant
•Evangelise Google within the advertising agency community.
•Solidify executive relationships and drive revenue growth with targeted agencies.
•Help agencies grow their client base, focusing on FTSE 500 clients.
•Devise partnership-building strategies with the Agency Head.
•Develop best practices and benchmarking initiatives to optimise agency relationships.
Account Manager Key Accounts:
•Collaboration with cross-functional teams (Sales and Account Management) to secure new business and develop long-term customer management solutions.
•Thoroughly research the advertiser's needs, assets and their website; use this information to create relevant and effective ad campaigns.
•Optimize advertiser keyword lists and campaigns in order to maximize advertiser ROI.
•Troubleshooting new campaign issues; providing expert advice and the highest levels of customer interaction.
•Propose additional Google products to help meet online marketing objectives.
•Assisting in the training and coaching of new members of the division.
Strategic Online Consultant
•Prospecting and acquiring new accounts for France and retail sector.
•Analysing and matching Google solutions to customer requirements.
•Maximising customer retention through developing relationships with key accounts.
•Working closely with the in-country sales and account management teams, face to face meetings and events with direct clients.
•Conducting research in the assigned industry sector utilising various resources (internet, publications, networking, referrals, etc).
•Contributing to the development of the division by participating in at least one project team.
Key Account Sales Representative
•Prospecting and acquiring new accounts for France and retail sector.
•Analysing and matching Google solutions to customer requirements.
•Maximising customer retention through developing relationships with key accounts.
•Working closely with the in-country sales and account management teams.
•Conducting research in the assigned industry sector utilising various resources (internet, publications, networking, referrals, etc).
•Assisting in the training of new members of the division.
•Contributing to the development of the division by participating in at least one project team.
SBS: Smart Business Solutions
•Prospecting and acquiring new accounts for France and industry sector.
•Analysing and matching Google solutions to customer requirements.
•Maximising customer retention through follow up with small accounts.
•Contributing to the development of the division by participating in at least one project team.
Orange Business Services
- Communication and operational marketing associate
Paris
2005 - 2006
• Management and follow up on the communication items (leaflet, website, flyers…)
• Management and follow up of the service providers and their budgets
• Contribution to the FT speakers presentations in the international conferences and meetings.
• Translation and communication of the tools in the company.
Skills: Being able to produce helpful tools for the sales people and give a good image of our company. Being able to detect the needs of the sales people and anticipate.
TiPi, Communication Agency
- Sales and Marketing Associate
2004 - 2005
• Creation, sale and organization of commercial events within the departments stores Galeries Lafayette and Le Printemps for the brands Danone, Hollywood, Nivéa et Nivéa For Men, Badoit
• Sticked to the budgets, values and requirements of each brand.
• Management of the staff (animation and logistics) on the event.
• Quantitative and qualitative results of each event.
Skills: Being able to answer to the needs of our clients and reassure our hosts