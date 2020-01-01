Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Loïc BROQUET
Ajouter
Loïc BROQUET
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://seenes.okgx.xyz
Entreprises
Zenika
- IED
Paris
2016 - maintenant
Groupe KEY CONSULTING
- Ingénieur d'étude
Suresnes
2013 - 2016
Altran
- Consultant
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2004 - 2013
Formations
Université Cergy Pontoise
Cergy Pontoise
2000 - 2001
Université Cergy Pontoise
Cergy Pontoise
1999 - 2000
Université Cergy Pontoise Master 2: Finance
Cergy Pontoise
1997 - 1999
DEUG Sciences de la matière, Math-Physique
Université Cergy Pontoise Master 2: Finance
Cergy Pontoise
1997 - 2004
Réseau
Céline BROQUET
Chengan ZHU
Guillaume ROSSO
Jennifer TURPAUD
Jerome ARLET
Laure VALLADE
Olivier MATHIEU
Sébastien KOENIG