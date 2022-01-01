Menu

Loïc CARON

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Dynamique,sérieux et motivé je recherche poste avec possibilité d'évolution.

Entreprises

  • PLAISANCE AUTOMOBILE - Conseiller Technique

    2014 - 2016 * Validation Conseillé Technique premier niveau 409 ;
    * Validation certificat aptitude à la manipulation des fluides frigorigènes ;
    * Diagnostique et maintenance

  • AUTO MEDITERRANEE - Mécanicien automobile en intérim

    2014 - 2014 * Diagnostique et maintenance

  • Plaisance automobile Volkswagen - Conseiller technique

    2014 - 2016

  • TOYOTA - Réceptionnaire & Chef d'atelier

    VAUCRESSON 2012 - 2014 * Gestion d'atelier / planification ;
    * Prise de rendez-vous / accueil / réception des clients ;
    * Facturation / encaissement / édition de devis ;
    * Gestion des dossiers garantie

  • Evolutio auto Toyota - Magasinier & réceptionnaire

    2012 - 2013 réceptionnaire, garanties, EVOLUTION AUTO (TOYOTA,
    * Gestion magasin
    * Commande / réception de marchandise
    Facturation / encaissement / édition de devis
    * Organisation d'un planning / prise de rendez-vous ;
    * Gestion des dossiers garantie

  • Apprenti BTS Après-Vente Automobile EVOLUTION AUTO (TOYOTA, Narbonne) - Mécanicien automobile

    2009 - 2011 * Diagnostique et maintenance

  • Apprenti BAC Maintenance Automobile - Mécanicien automobile

    2007 - 2009 * Diagnostique et maintenance

  • TSV - Emploi saisonnier

    2005 - 2006 Moniteur fédéral de voile et planche à voile

Formations

Réseau