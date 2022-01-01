Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Loïc CARON
Loïc CARON
MONTPELLIER
En résumé
Dynamique,sérieux et motivé je recherche poste avec possibilité d'évolution.
Entreprises
PLAISANCE AUTOMOBILE
- Conseiller Technique
2014 - 2016
* Validation Conseillé Technique premier niveau 409 ;
* Validation certificat aptitude à la manipulation des fluides frigorigènes ;
* Diagnostique et maintenance
AUTO MEDITERRANEE
- Mécanicien automobile en intérim
2014 - 2014
* Diagnostique et maintenance
Plaisance automobile Volkswagen
- Conseiller technique
2014 - 2016
TOYOTA
- Réceptionnaire & Chef d'atelier
VAUCRESSON
2012 - 2014
* Gestion d'atelier / planification ;
* Prise de rendez-vous / accueil / réception des clients ;
* Facturation / encaissement / édition de devis ;
* Gestion des dossiers garantie
Evolutio auto Toyota
- Magasinier & réceptionnaire
2012 - 2013
réceptionnaire, garanties, EVOLUTION AUTO (TOYOTA,
* Gestion magasin
* Commande / réception de marchandise
Facturation / encaissement / édition de devis
* Organisation d'un planning / prise de rendez-vous ;
* Gestion des dossiers garantie
Apprenti BTS Après-Vente Automobile EVOLUTION AUTO (TOYOTA, Narbonne)
- Mécanicien automobile
2009 - 2011
* Diagnostique et maintenance
Apprenti BAC Maintenance Automobile
- Mécanicien automobile
2007 - 2009
* Diagnostique et maintenance
TSV
- Emploi saisonnier
2005 - 2006
Moniteur fédéral de voile et planche à voile
Formations
CFAI Lézignan (Lézignan
Lézignan (11)
2009 - 2011
Brevet de Technicien Supérieur
CFA Lézignan-Corbières
Lézignan-Corbières
2009 - 2011
BTS
CFAI (Lézignan
Lézignan (11)
2007 - 2009
BAC Professionnel
IUT Génie Mécanique Et Productique
Bordeaux
2004 - 2007
DUT
Lycée Vaucanson
Tours
2002 - 2003
BAC Scientifique
Réseau
Laurent GERIN