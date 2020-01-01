Loic FERDINAND

-
Int-Ext
- Ouvrier Polyvalent Second Œuvre
Rouen (76000)
2020 - 2020
Réhabilitation Maison Individuelle et Extension Ossature Bois - Menuiserie, Isolation Fibre de Bois/ Chanvre et Lin, Cloisonnage Ossature Métallique, Faux Plafond, Plancher Fermacell, Placo...
-
ANAE
- Agent Polyvalent
Pralognan-la-Vanoise (73710)
2020 - 2020
-
ANAE
- Agent Polyvalent
Pralognan-la-Vanoise (73710)
2019 - 2020
-
ANAE
- Agent Polyvalent
Pralognan-la-Vanoise (73710)
2019 - 2019
-
ANAE
- Agent Polyvalent
Pralognan-la-Vanoise (73710)
2018 - 2019
-
SCEV Les Cerisiers
- Ouvrier Polyvalent Rénovation Bâtiment
Vert-Toulon (51130)
2018 - 2018
Rénovation bâtiment agricole (Charpente, maçonnerie, toiture bac acier, gestion eau de pluie...)
-
SCI Neveu
- Ouvrier Polyvalent Rénovation Bâtiment
Rouen (76000)
2018 - 2018
Rénovation Appartement (Dalle béton styrène, Menuiserie, Isolation, Réseaux Electrique, Cloisonnage Siporex et Ossature Métallique, Faux Plafond, Placo...)
-
Int-Ext
- Ouvrier Polyvalent Second Œuvre
Rouen (76000)
2017 - 2017
Réhabilitation Maison Individuelle et Extension Ossature Bois - Menuiserie, Isolation Fibre de Bois/ Chanvre et Lin, Cloisonnage Ossature Métallique, Faux Plafond, Plancher Fermacell, Placo...
-
Fantazia
- Ouvrier Polyvalent Second Œuvre
2015 - 2015
Fonction : Menuiserie ...
-
Fantazia
- Ouvrier Polyvalent Second Œuvre
2015 - 2015
Fonction : Menuiserie, Peinture ...
-
Fantazia
- Ouvrier Polyvalent Second Œuvre
2014 - 2014
Fonction : Menuiserie, Isolation, Placo, Peinture, Parquet ...
-
Cegelec
- Technicien Instrumentiste / Tuyauteur
Saint-Denis
2014 - 2014
Milieux d'interventions :
-EDF Centrale Nucléaire Paluel
Fonction :
-Maintenance Instrumentation
-Réfection tubing inox sur Vanne Réglante et tableau déporté
-Câblage divers
-
FOURE LAGADEC
- Technicien Instrumentiste / Robinetier
Le Havre
2013 - 2013
Milieux d'interventions :
-EDF Centrale Nucléaire Paluel
Fonction :
-Maintenance Instrumentation
-Réglage Instrumentation Vanne TOR et Réglante
-
UCPA
- Ouvrier Polyvalent Second Œuvre
PARIS
2013 - 2013
Fonction : Menuiserie, Peinture, Panneaux Mélaminés, Lino ...
-
STII
- Technicien Instrumentiste / Robinetier
2012 - 2012
Milieux d'interventions :
-EDF Centrale Nucléaire Paluel
Fonction :
-Maintenance Instrumentation
-Réglage Instrumentation Vanne TOR et Réglante
-
STII
- Technicien Instrumentiste / Robinetier
2011 - 2011
Milieux d'interventions :
-EDF Centrale Nucléaire Paluel
Fonction :
-Maintenance Instrumentation
-Réglage Instrumentation Vanne TOR et Réglante
-
STII (Société de Travaux et Ingénierie Industrielle)
- Technicien Instrumentiste
2007 - 2009
Milieux d'interventions :
-EDF Centrale Nucléaire Paluel
Fonction :
-Maintenance Instrumentation
-Réglage Instrumentation Vanne TOR et Réglante
Autre Lieux d'intervention (2007 à 2009) :
-EDF Centrale Nucléaire Penly
-EDF Centrale Nucléaire Flamenville
-EDF Centrale Thermique Cordemais
-EDF Centrale Thermique Porcheville
-ALLIMAND Vienne
-ICI PAINT Caudebec les Elbeuf
-INTERNATIONAL PAPER Saillat sur Vienne
-NOVANDIE Vieil Moutier
-NOVANDIE Tonyu Marcillé
-NOVANDIE Marcillé Raoul
-NOVANDIE Pomly
-NOVANDIE Auneau
-VALOIS PHARM Val de Reuil
-VALORYELE Ouarville
-WILD Le Houlme
Fonction :
-Maintenance Instrumentation
-Réglage Instrumentation Vanne TOR et Réglante
-Mise en service installation
-Étalonnage Instruments de mesures