Loic FERDINAND

Rouen

En résumé

- Mission de courte et moyenne durée
- Adaptation rapide à un nouvel environnement
- Travail méthodique seul et en équipe
- Secteurs d'activités divers -

Mes compétences :
Musique
Créativité
Adobe Photoshop
Autodidacte
Photographie
Imagination
Bricolage

Entreprises

  • Int-Ext -  Ouvrier Polyvalent Second Œuvre

    Rouen (76000) 2020 - 2020 Réhabilitation Maison Individuelle et Extension Ossature Bois - Menuiserie, Isolation Fibre de Bois/ Chanvre et Lin, Cloisonnage Ossature Métallique, Faux Plafond, Plancher Fermacell, Placo...

  • SCEV Les Cerisiers - Ouvrier Polyvalent Rénovation Bâtiment

    Vert-Toulon (51130) 2018 - 2018 Rénovation bâtiment agricole (Charpente, maçonnerie, toiture bac acier, gestion eau de pluie...)

  • SCI Neveu - Ouvrier Polyvalent Rénovation Bâtiment

    Rouen (76000) 2018 - 2018 Rénovation Appartement (Dalle béton styrène, Menuiserie, Isolation, Réseaux Electrique, Cloisonnage Siporex et Ossature Métallique, Faux Plafond, Placo...)

  • Fantazia - Ouvrier Polyvalent Second Œuvre

    2015 - 2015 Fonction : Menuiserie ...

  • Fantazia - Ouvrier Polyvalent Second Œuvre

    2014 - 2014 Fonction : Menuiserie, Isolation, Placo, Peinture, Parquet ...

  • Cegelec - Technicien Instrumentiste / Tuyauteur

    Saint-Denis 2014 - 2014 Milieux d'interventions :
    -EDF Centrale Nucléaire Paluel

    Fonction :
    -Maintenance Instrumentation
    -Réfection tubing inox sur Vanne Réglante et tableau déporté
    -Câblage divers

  • FOURE LAGADEC - Technicien Instrumentiste / Robinetier

    Le Havre 2013 - 2013 Milieux d'interventions :
    -EDF Centrale Nucléaire Paluel

    Fonction :
    -Maintenance Instrumentation
    -Réglage Instrumentation Vanne TOR et Réglante

  • UCPA - Ouvrier Polyvalent Second Œuvre

    PARIS 2013 - 2013 Fonction : Menuiserie, Peinture, Panneaux Mélaminés, Lino ...

  • STII - Technicien Instrumentiste / Robinetier

    2012 - 2012 Milieux d'interventions :
    -EDF Centrale Nucléaire Paluel

    Fonction :
    -Maintenance Instrumentation
    -Réglage Instrumentation Vanne TOR et Réglante

  • STII (Société de Travaux et Ingénierie Industrielle) - Technicien Instrumentiste

    2007 - 2009 Milieux d'interventions :
    -EDF Centrale Nucléaire Paluel

    Fonction :
    -Maintenance Instrumentation
    -Réglage Instrumentation Vanne TOR et Réglante

    Autre Lieux d'intervention (2007 à 2009) :
    -EDF Centrale Nucléaire Penly
    -EDF Centrale Nucléaire Flamenville
    -EDF Centrale Thermique Cordemais
    -EDF Centrale Thermique Porcheville
    -ALLIMAND Vienne
    -ICI PAINT Caudebec les Elbeuf
    -INTERNATIONAL PAPER Saillat sur Vienne
    -NOVANDIE Vieil Moutier
    -NOVANDIE Tonyu Marcillé
    -NOVANDIE Marcillé Raoul
    -NOVANDIE Pomly
    -NOVANDIE Auneau
    -VALOIS PHARM Val de Reuil
    -VALORYELE Ouarville
    -WILD Le Houlme

    Fonction :
    -Maintenance Instrumentation
    -Réglage Instrumentation Vanne TOR et Réglante
    -Mise en service installation
    -Étalonnage Instruments de mesures

