Loïc GUELORGET

- Security Engineering manager & lead in Google Security Enterprise Infrastructure Protection Team (EIP), responsible for protecting Google global infrastructure.

- Site Lead for Platform Security, which mission is to protect & defend Google platforms used by Googlers and the Google infrastructure.

- The Google Security team is a global organization distributed across Sydney & Australia, Zurich, New York, Sunnyvale & San Francisco, and Kirkland.

- Lead on BeyondCorp and Zero Trust infrastructure security.

- Built large scale programs to defend Google infrastructure against evolving threats like Data Exfiltration or Software Supply Chain compromise.

- Obtained the prestigious "Founders Award" in 2009 for defending the Google infrastructure during the Aurora incident and the "Feats of Engineering award" in 2019 for protecting the Google infrastructure at scale using BeyondCorp.