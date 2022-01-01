Menu

Loïc GUELORGET

Sydney, Australia

En résumé

- Security Engineering manager & lead in Google Security Enterprise Infrastructure Protection Team (EIP), responsible for protecting Google global infrastructure.
- Site Lead for Platform Security, which mission is to protect & defend Google platforms used by Googlers and the Google infrastructure.
- The Google Security team is a global organization distributed across Sydney & Australia, Zurich, New York, Sunnyvale & San Francisco, and Kirkland.
- Lead on BeyondCorp and Zero Trust infrastructure security.
- Built large scale programs to defend Google infrastructure against evolving threats like Data Exfiltration or Software Supply Chain compromise.
- Obtained the prestigious "Founders Award" in 2009 for defending the Google infrastructure during the Aurora incident and the "Feats of Engineering award" in 2019 for protecting the Google infrastructure at scale using BeyondCorp.

Entreprises

  • Google - Staff Security Engineering Manager

    Sydney, Australia 2019 - maintenant Staff Security Engineering Manager @Google Australia (Sydney, Australia).

  • Google - Senior Security Engineering Manager

    Sydney, Australia 2019 - 2019 Senior Security Engineering Manager @Google Australia (Sydney, Australia).

  • Google - Senior Security Engineer

    Sydney, Australia 2011 - 2019 Senior Security Engineer @Google Australia (Sydney, Australia).

  • Google - Security Engineer

    Zürich, Switzerland 2008 - 2011 Security Engineer @Google Switzerland (Zürich, Switzerland).

  • Google - Security Engineer

    Dublin, Ireland 2006 - 2008 Security Engineer @Google Ireland (Dublin, Ireland).

  • Google - Security Engineer

    Mountain View, CA, USA 2006 - 2006 Security Engineer @Google USA (Mountain View, CA, USA).

  • ANSSI - Security Researcher

    Paris, France 2002 - 2006 ANSSI = "French National Cybersecurity Agency" (Ex: DCSSI).
    CERT-FR = "Computer Emergency Response Team - France" (Ex: CERTA).
    Security Researcher / Engineer / Analyst. Incident response, Forensics, Reverse engineering, Exploit development.

  • Airbus Group - Security Software Engineer

    Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. France 2001 - 2002 Security Software Engineer. IT Architect. Design. Cryptography. C, C++, Java, PHP, Javascript.

  • FVC.com - Software Engineer

    Santa Clara, CA, USA 1999 - 2000 Software Engineer. C, C++, Java. ATM networking, COM/DCOM.
    Silicon Valley, San Francisco Bay Area, CA, USA.

Formations

  • IMT Atlantique

    Bretagne 1997 - 2001 Master of Science in Engineering ("Diplôme d'Ingénieur")

    Institut Mines-Télécom Atlantique.
    Ex: Telecom Bretagne.
    Ex: Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Télécommunications Bretagne (ENST Bretagne, ENSTB).

  • Lycée Joffre

    Montpellier 1995 - 1997 Higher School Preparatory Classes ("Classes Préparatoires aux Grandes Ecoles")

    Lycée Joffre in Montpellier, France.

