Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Louis LABRIFFE
Louis LABRIFFE
PARIS
En résumé
Septentrion Finance
- Consultant M&A
PARIS
2011 - maintenant
Cession
Transmission
Acquisition
Evaluation
Ingénierie Financière
Bionest Partners
- Associate M&A
2010 - 2011
Bionest Partners
- Analyste M&A
2007 - 2010
AES Laboratoire
- Responsable de Zone Export
2005 - 2006
Thunderbird, The American Graduate School Of International Management (Glendale, Arizona)
Glendale, Arizona
2007 - 2007
MBA (1/3)
ESSEC Formation Continue (6 semaines)
Cergy Pontoise
2006 - 2007
MS SIAI
Institut Supérieur D'Agriculture
Lille
2000 - 2005
MSc
Ingénieur Agro
Alice JÉRU
Antoine MATON
Antoine RABOURDIN
Elisabeth MOLLARD (MATAR)
Elise PÉANT (MICHEL-PAULSEN)
Florine HEMELSDAEL
Lise-Marie RAGAUT
Marie VLEMINCKX
Matthieu RIVET
Renaud MOLLARD