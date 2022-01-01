Menu

Louis LENOIR

MARSEILLE

En résumé

CRM
E-M-commerce Global Strategy
Agile Project Management (Scrum master & Product Owner)
SaaS
Global Customer Service Strategy
Inbound Marketing
Marketing Automation
Big Data Management

Project & Product Manager with a degree in software engineering and a experience in working in various environment, teams and projects.
I am focused in global e/m-commerce strategies in B2C and B2B environment, Global CRM and marketing strategies, Agile Project Management, best practices in web/software project, Web Marketing, User & Customer experiences, Mobile Technologies Innovation and Entreprenariat with their convergence within the internet technologies. My goal is to provide an innovative online service within the right purpose, time, cost.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Web
Webmarketing

Entreprises

  • Easiware - CRM Project Manager

    2010 - maintenant Participation Active au Chiffrage avant vente des projets
    Gestion des ateliers de définitions des besoins des projets
    Gestion du cahier des charges et spécifications fonctionnelles du besoin
    Gestion du planning projet
    Coordination des consultants techniques
    Gestion du suivi de l'évolution des paramétrages des solutions
    Gestion de la recette interne
    Accompagnement du client à la stratégie de conduite du changement
    Gestion de la formation des utilisateurs
    Pilotage du déploiement des solutions
    Pilotage de la relation clients après déploiement
    Participation active à la mise en place de la méthodologie projet
    Participation active à la gestion des fonctionnalités des solutions standardisées

  • Quamediagroup - Chef de projet foncitonnel, opérationnel

    Aix-en-Provence 2008 - 2009 - Responsable des processus opérationnels et des projets intranet pour les entités France, UK, Italie, Autriche, (Prospection/CRM, bon de commande, gestion des campagnes marketing, facturation, système de tickets)

    - Analyse fonctionnelle des besoins utilisateurs, recommandations de nouvelles fonctionnalités stratégiques, rédaction des cahiers des charges, spécifications des phases de tests en fonction des normes, suivi des développements, analyses des réalisations et des résultats des phases de tests, analyses des résultats des demandes de modifications, suivi du déploiement, suivi des documents de formations et des formations des utilisateurs finaux.

  • Leftclick Labs - Chargé d'études fonctionnel

    2007 - 2008 Mission
    Etude comparative des outils des mesures d'audiences : contenu, design, fonctionnalités, utilisation, positionnement stratégique, objectifs d'utilisation, améliorations
    Etude comparative des tendances web 2.0 dédiées aux applications e-commerce.
    Etude sur le comportement et l'utilisation de sites e-commerce par les internautes.
    Etude sur le comportement, l'utilisation et les objectifs des outils de mesures d'audiences.
    Etude de faisabilité stratégique du lancement d'un outil de mesure d'audience dédié aux sites e-commerce.
    Rédactions des spécifications fonctionnelles détaillées pour le développement d'un Logiciel de Mesure d'Audience dédié aux sites e-commerce.

    Contexte
    Mission de recherche pour l'évolution stratégique de l'entreprise.
    Mission dans un contexte 100% anglophone.

    Réalisations
    Rédaction en anglais d'un document de tendances technologiques et de comportements liés à l'internet et aux outils de mesure d'audiences dans le contexte e-commerce.
    Rédaction en anglais d'un document de faisabilité pour le lancement d'un outil de mesure d'audience de sites e-commerce.
    Rédaction en anglais de spécifications fonctionnelles générales et détaillées pour le développement d'un outil de mesure d'audience de sites e-commerce.
    Etude et Rédaction en anglais de scénarios d'utilisation d'un outil de mesure d'audience.
    Design et fonctionnalités du contenu du logiciel.

