Louis LOUIS HENOCQ (HENOCQ)

16 years successful experience starting from the field, in the Digital transformation and information management space, leveraging on international experience from global corporations with multiple Leadership skills aquired around Business Consulting, Sales, Operation and Business Unit management with full P&L responsibilities.



Strong sense of commitment to deliver results and action oriented,

Ability to engage, influence, motivate and create effective teams and partnerships,

Experience in a global publicly-listed company with a matrix organization,

Experience in managing local P&L as well as regional function

Strong customer culture, ability to deal in complex environments with any type of contact,

Ability to analyze and synthesize information to facilitate decision making at all levels,

Dynamic, passionate, innovative Leader with winning culture



Majored in : #P&L, #BusinessUnitmanagement, #SalesManagement, #consulting, #marketing, # ChannelSales , #Capture, #EnterpriseContentManagement, #ECM, #ContentServicesPlatform, #CSP, #IntelligentDocumentProcessing, #IDP, #ArtificialIntelligence, #Machine Learning, #AI/ML, #Information Governance, #Workflow, #BusinessProcessOutsourcing, #BPO, #Cloud, #SaaS, #esignature