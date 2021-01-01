Menu

Louis LOUIS HENOCQ (HENOCQ)

Morangis

En résumé

16 years successful experience starting from the field, in the Digital transformation and information management space, leveraging on international experience from global corporations with multiple Leadership skills aquired around Business Consulting, Sales, Operation and Business Unit management with full P&L responsibilities.

Strong sense of commitment to deliver results and action oriented,
Ability to engage, influence, motivate and create effective teams and partnerships,
Experience in a global publicly-listed company with a matrix organization,
Experience in managing local P&L as well as regional function
Strong customer culture, ability to deal in complex environments with any type of contact,
Ability to analyze and synthesize information to facilitate decision making at all levels,
Dynamic, passionate, innovative Leader with winning culture

Majored in : #P&L, #BusinessUnitmanagement, #SalesManagement, #consulting, #marketing, # ChannelSales , #Capture, #EnterpriseContentManagement, #ECM, #ContentServicesPlatform, #CSP, #IntelligentDocumentProcessing, #IDP, #ArtificialIntelligence, #Machine Learning, #AI/ML, #Information Governance, #Workflow, #BusinessProcessOutsourcing, #BPO, #Cloud, #SaaS, #esignature

Entreprises

  • Iron Mountain - Head of Digital Services

    Morangis 2016 - maintenant P&L Leader
    Member of the Senior Leadership Team

  • Recall France - Digital Services Director

    Levallois Peret 2015 - 2016 P&L Leader
    Member of Leadership Team

  • Recall France - Business Development Manager

    Levallois Peret 2010 - 2015

  • Recall France - Business Consultant

    Levallois Peret 2006 - 2010

  • Recall France - Digital sales specialist

    Levallois Peret 2005 - 2006

Formations