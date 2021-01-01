Menu

Louis-Marie LE BOT

LAUSANNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Controlling
Finance
International
MBA
Management

Entreprises

  • Châteauform - Group Financial Controller

    2011 - maintenant Châteauform’ Management, Lausanne
    Annual turnover of € 80 million, 32 houses in Europe.
    Responsible for finance organization of the group foreign subsidiaries: England, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy and Spain (8 houses, € 17 million of turnover)
    Including management of internal or external accounting, bank and owners’ relationship, reporting and analysis to group CEO.
    Transverse missions: group Investment follow-up, cash management, feasibility studies and financial plan for development opportunities, relationship and sourcing of potential investors.
    Member of the board.

  • ACCOR - Accounting and Administration Director

    Paris 2007 - 2011 Accor Switzerland, Crissier,
    35 hotels, annual turnover of CHF 160 million.
    In charge of all the accounting (AR AP FA GL), consolidation (IAS IFRS Standards), reporting, internal audit and controlling.
    Participation to the sale & lease-back project for 11 hotels with CHF185 million of volume.
    Management of a 16 people team.
    contact : lmlebot@yahoo.fr

  • ACCOR - Reporting and Controlling responsible

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Accor Switzerland, Crissier
    Responsible for the reporting to Paris, (delay/reliability/consistency); Implementation of finance-related processes and tools. Management of the budget process, and 5-years plan, implementation of the internal audit, participation to the implementation of the ERP (Oracle environment).

  • ISEM Université Montpellier 1 - Chargé de Cours Junior Lecturer

    2002 - 2007 Regarding the module « Management Control » in « Maîtrise de Sciences Techniques » and in Master « Audit & Controlling » Theme: « The Controlling in Groups » one week/year (30 hours), lectures and tutorial classes.

  • ACCOR - International Controlling EMEA

    Paris 2002 - 2005 Accor, Evry (Paris Area)
    Link between countries controllers and central financial direction for EMEA area.
    Transverse analysis, harmonization of local controlling. Development of standards and best practices, implementation of group processes.

Formations

  • Université De Genève - HEC Genève (Genève)

    Genève 2007 - 2009 Master in Business Administration

    executive at HEC Genève, with honors

  • Université Montpellier 1

    Montpellier 1997 - 1999 Maitrise de Sciences de Gestion

