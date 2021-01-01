Louis-Marie LE BOT

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Controlling
Finance
International
MBA
Management
Entreprises
Châteauform
- Group Financial Controller
2011 - maintenantChâteauform’ Management, Lausanne
Annual turnover of € 80 million, 32 houses in Europe.
Responsible for finance organization of the group foreign subsidiaries: England, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy and Spain (8 houses, € 17 million of turnover)
Including management of internal or external accounting, bank and owners’ relationship, reporting and analysis to group CEO.
Transverse missions: group Investment follow-up, cash management, feasibility studies and financial plan for development opportunities, relationship and sourcing of potential investors.
Member of the board.
ACCOR
- Accounting and Administration Director
Paris2007 - 2011Accor Switzerland, Crissier,
35 hotels, annual turnover of CHF 160 million.
In charge of all the accounting (AR AP FA GL), consolidation (IAS IFRS Standards), reporting, internal audit and controlling.
Participation to the sale & lease-back project for 11 hotels with CHF185 million of volume.
Management of a 16 people team.
ACCOR
- Reporting and Controlling responsible
Paris2005 - 2007Accor Switzerland, Crissier
Responsible for the reporting to Paris, (delay/reliability/consistency); Implementation of finance-related processes and tools. Management of the budget process, and 5-years plan, implementation of the internal audit, participation to the implementation of the ERP (Oracle environment).
ISEM Université Montpellier 1
- Chargé de Cours Junior Lecturer
2002 - 2007Regarding the module « Management Control » in « Maîtrise de Sciences Techniques » and in Master « Audit & Controlling » Theme: « The Controlling in Groups » one week/year (30 hours), lectures and tutorial classes.
ACCOR
- International Controlling EMEA
Paris2002 - 2005Accor, Evry (Paris Area)
Link between countries controllers and central financial direction for EMEA area.
Transverse analysis, harmonization of local controlling. Development of standards and best practices, implementation of group processes.
Formations
Université De Genève - HEC Genève (Genève)
Genève2007 - 2009Master in Business Administration