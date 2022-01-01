Retail
Louise GAUTRON
La Roche-sur-Yon
Entreprises
Groupe Atlantic
- Assistante Recrutement
La Roche-sur-Yon
2015 - maintenant
Sodebo
- Assistante RH
ST GEORGES DE MONTAIGU
2014 - 2015
Missions au sein du pôle valorisation des talents (évaluation des salariés), et du pôle formation.
Sodebo
- Alternance Chargée de Formation
ST GEORGES DE MONTAIGU
2013 - 2014
La Bonne Heure - Londres
- Serveuse
2013 - 2013
Serveuse dans un restaurant français à Londres, Royaume-Uni
Cesbron
- Apprentie Assistante installation
PARIS
2010 - 2012
Neau Traiteur
- Serveuse
2009 - 2012
Formations
IUT La Roche-Sur-Yon - Université De Nantes
La Roche Sur Yon
2013 - 2014
Licence Professionnelle
CFA ESFORA (La Roche Sur Yon)
La Roche Sur Yon
2010 - 2012
BTS
Lycée Notre Dame Du Roc BTS IG
La Roche Sur Yon
2009 - 2010
Bac STG Option Ressources Humaines
Réseau
Clémence E.
Didier MISSER
Estelle MACE
Joffrey MARQUES
Julien BRETHOME
Laura BOUMIER
Leger JEAN.PAUL
Mélanie LOUBIOU
Quentin LE HOUÉROU
Rémi DOUILLARD