Ludovic BRACHET

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Le Bon Coin - Administrateur systèmes

    2012 - maintenant

  • BOURSORAMA - Administrateur systèmes Linux

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2012

  • Netplus Communication - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux

    2010 - 2011

  • NYSE Euronext - Ingénieur de production

    Paris 2008 - 2010

  • BSO Network Solutions - Stage Ingénieur systèmes

    Nanterre 2007 - 2008

  • AT Internet - Stage Ingénieur systèmes

    Mérignac 2007 - 2007

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique De Paris (ESI - SUPINFO) (Paris)

    Paris 2005 - 2008

  • EPSI Bordeaux (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2003 - 2005

