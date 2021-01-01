Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ludovic BRACHET
Ajouter
Ludovic BRACHET
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Le Bon Coin
- Administrateur systèmes
2012 - maintenant
BOURSORAMA
- Administrateur systèmes Linux
Boulogne-Billancourt
2011 - 2012
Netplus Communication
- Administrateur systèmes et réseaux
2010 - 2011
NYSE Euronext
- Ingénieur de production
Paris
2008 - 2010
BSO Network Solutions
- Stage Ingénieur systèmes
Nanterre
2007 - 2008
AT Internet
- Stage Ingénieur systèmes
Mérignac
2007 - 2007
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique De Paris (ESI - SUPINFO) (Paris)
Paris
2005 - 2008
EPSI Bordeaux (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
2003 - 2005
Réseau
Claire BLANQUART AERTS
Jérémy GRAT
José DE PAIVA
Livan LECURIEUX-LAFFERRONNAYE
Pauline ROUSSEAU
Rémy CHOUPIN
Romain MEUNIER
Sarah EBENE FRIGOLA
Vanessa MARCEAU
Yann DELAS