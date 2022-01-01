Ludovic SACHOT

Titulaire d'un BTS SIO (Service Informatiques aux Organisations) option SISR (Solutions d’infrastructure, systèmes et réseaux), et admis en Bachelor 3 architecture informatique et systèmes d’information au sein de l'école Ynov D'Aix-en-Provence, je suis à la recherche d'un poste d'alternant en informatique Systèmes/Réseaux pour la rentrée de septembre 2019



Mes compétences :

Linux

Microsoft Windows

Zabbix

Windows Server

Active Directory

Apache WEB Server

CentOS

Centreon

Domain Name Server Protocol

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Firewalls

LAN/WAN > VLAN

Linux Debian

Microsoft Internet Information Server

Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager

Nginx

Ubuntu

Docker

Ansible