Ludovic SACHOT

Titulaire d'un BTS SIO (Service Informatiques aux Organisations) option SISR (Solutions d’infrastructure, systèmes et réseaux), et admis en Bachelor 3 architecture informatique et systèmes d’information au sein de l'école Ynov D'Aix-en-Provence, je suis à la recherche d'un poste d'alternant en informatique Systèmes/Réseaux pour la rentrée de septembre 2019
Mes compétences :
Linux
Microsoft Windows
Zabbix
Windows Server
Active Directory
Apache WEB Server
CentOS
Centreon
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Firewalls
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Linux Debian
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager
Nginx
Ubuntu
Docker
Ansible
