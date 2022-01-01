Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Ludovic SERAYET
Ludovic SERAYET
LYON
Entreprises
Graniou Fibcom, Santerne Centre Est Telecom VINCI ENERGIES
- Technicien BE
2009 - maintenant
Actemium, Santerne Centre Est Energies VINICI ENERGIES
- Technicien BE
2003 - 2009
Formations
Lycée Sainte Barbe
St Etienne
2003 - 2005
BTS Electrotechnique
Réseau
Alexander PFAB
Anthony THURIEAU
Elodie SERAYET
Elodie SIMONNET
Franck VANEL
Frederic DELCOR
Jean-Christophe VIDOU
Jerome THOLLOT