Menu

Luis Miguel LEAL

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Total - Inspecteur méthodes grands arrêts

    COURBEVOIE 2015 - maintenant Mises en place des méthodes inspections en vue des grands arrêts d'unités de la plateforme de Feyzin.

  • Total - Contremaître inspection Raffinage

    COURBEVOIE 2010 - 2015 Supervision des inspecteurs du raffinage de la plateforme de Feyzin.

  • Total - Inspecteur

    COURBEVOIE 1996 - 2010 Inspecteur UFIP UIC niv 1 et 2.
    Utilités/Pétro/Raffinage.

Formations

Réseau