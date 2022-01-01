Luna EMBUENA

Bezons2014 - 2015 Support in project transfer, launch & improvement: Change management, risk management, methods & tools documentation, process harmonization, project data collection and management. Consulting
Project realization: Specification, documentation, and testing as well translation and task dispatch.
Support on Project daily basis: Management of anomalies, change request, and defects. Team Management
Atos
- AS & Change Manager for Airbus
Bezons2013 - 2014AS & Change Manager (France, India & Spain agents 14 team members).
SLL & PMO activities
Crisis Coordination & management
Management & coordination of all technical activities ( AS team in relation with HP Team, ISPL & Airbus Technical Team)
Users database manager
Technical & Functional support
Implementation of Quality Management processes and SLAs
(Service Level Agreement) & OLA (Operation Level Agreements)
Quality process Improvement
Project & delivery coordination
KPI and dashboard production (SMARTER BO)
Update of documents
Coordination with Project team for MIV (Move Into Validation)
Coordination with Project team for the testing of upgrades before MIP (Move Into Production)
Translation of technical documents English/French/English for
Analysis and qualification of incoming defect/tickets
Estimation of development workload (CHARM)
Developmental tasks
Monitoring of all the deliverables developed
Planning management
Amelioration of standard & non-standard process
Atos
- Consultant for Airbus
Bezons2011 - 2013Consultant & Functional Support Agent level 0-2.
Team Leader (On the spot and offshore agents).
QPL - Quality Process Leader : writing and updating processes (incident/user & data management)
IT user management focal point : users database manager
Technical & functional support
Team Planning
Implementation of Quality Management processes and SLAs
(Service Level Agreement)
Quality process Improvement
Reporting and project coordination
KPI and dashboard production
Beginners staff training on UP/UP3P
Writing UPDEV Service Desk Guide for Airbus help desk
Testing of new procedures.
Translation of technical documents English/French/English
Referee for the data management activity : management of business referential
Analysis and qualification of incoming defect
Estimation of development workload
Developmental tasks
Planning management
Monitoring of all the deliverables developed
Withyou
- Project Manager Office for Airbus ( PMO)
2011 - 2011 KPI creation
Management of the documentation delivery
Coordination and organization of the teams (technical writers, translators and printers)
Management and control of the budgets.