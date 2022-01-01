Menu

Luna EMBUENA

Bezons

Entreprises

  • Atos - Business Manager Consultant : Application Services

    Bezons 2015 - maintenant

  • Atos Consulting - Transversal Manager - Offshore Coordinator

    Bezons 2014 - 2015  Support in project transfer, launch & improvement: Change management, risk management, methods & tools documentation, process harmonization, project data collection and management. Consulting
     Project realization: Specification, documentation, and testing as well translation and task dispatch.
     Support on Project daily basis: Management of anomalies, change request, and defects. Team Management

  • Atos - AS & Change Manager for Airbus

    Bezons 2013 - 2014 AS & Change Manager (France, India & Spain agents 14 team members).
    SLL & PMO activities
    Crisis Coordination & management
    Management & coordination of all technical activities ( AS team in relation with HP Team, ISPL & Airbus Technical Team)
    Users database manager
    Technical & Functional support
    Implementation of Quality Management processes and SLAs
    (Service Level Agreement) & OLA (Operation Level Agreements)
    Quality process Improvement
    Project & delivery coordination
    KPI and dashboard production (SMARTER BO)
    Update of documents
    Coordination with Project team for MIV (Move Into Validation)
    Coordination with Project team for the testing of upgrades before MIP (Move Into Production)
    Translation of technical documents English/French/English for
    Analysis and qualification of incoming defect/tickets
    Estimation of development workload (CHARM)
    Developmental tasks
    Monitoring of all the deliverables developed
    Planning management
    Amelioration of standard & non-standard process

  • Atos - Consultant for Airbus

    Bezons 2011 - 2013 Consultant & Functional Support Agent level 0-2.
    Team Leader (On the spot and offshore agents).
    QPL - Quality Process Leader : writing and updating processes (incident/user & data management)
    IT user management focal point : users database manager
    Technical & functional support
    Team Planning
    Implementation of Quality Management processes and SLAs
    (Service Level Agreement)
    Quality process Improvement
    Reporting and project coordination
    KPI and dashboard production
    Beginners staff training on UP/UP3P
    Writing UPDEV Service Desk Guide for Airbus help desk
    Testing of new procedures.
    Translation of technical documents English/French/English
    Referee for the data management activity : management of business referential
    Analysis and qualification of incoming defect
    Estimation of development workload
    Developmental tasks
    Planning management
    Monitoring of all the deliverables developed

  • Withyou - Project Manager Office for Airbus ( PMO)

    2011 - 2011  KPI creation
     Management of the documentation delivery
     Coordination and organization of the teams (technical writers, translators and printers)
     Management and control of the budgets.

