Paris

En résumé

Anglais: Courant TOEIC 820
Français: Courant
Persan: Langue maternelle
Arabe: Lu, écrit
Dari: Lu, écrit

Diplôme en informatique: ICDL
(International Computer Driving Licence):
Windows, Maîtrise d'Internet, Pack Office
Excel (RecherveV, TCD), Salesforce, Qlikview, Lotus Notes, ERP SAP, Cognos, Ariba
Mac OS X, Photoshop

Mes compétences :
Gestion financière et comptable
Développement commercial
Trilingue anglais, français, persan
International business development
Développement commercial Moyen-Orient
Gestion financière
Management de projets

Entreprises

  • EDF - Acheteur IT & Télécommunications

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Safran - Acheteur PI

    Paris 2016 - 2017

  • Satco GmbH - Purchasing Manager

    2015 - 2016

  • Showroomprive.com - Purchasing Manager Footwear

    La Plaine Saint Denis 2015 - 2015 Déstockage, Commerce de gros

  • International Brands Export - Purchasing Manager

    2013 - 2014 Import Export, Commerce de gros, Déstockage

  • Regus - Customer Service Representative

    Paris 2013 - 2013

  • Ambrym - Responsible for business development and financial management control

    2011 - 2011 Développement commercial : Segmentation des clients et prospects, elaboration d’un outil de prospection commerciale, prospection terrain, organisation des événements commerciaux;

    Contrôle de gestion : Production et développement des outils de pilotage de l’activité, construction et suivi des budgets et des stocks, Analyse des vente et des marges;

    Développement marketing : Participation à l’analyse et à l’adaptation du mix marketing.

  • Chambre de Commerce et d'Indutrie de Paris - Export Project Manager

    2011 - 2012 Organisation des événements destinés à promouvoir la démarche à l'international des PME-PMI

Formations

  • IFOCOP

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie

    Caen 2010 - 2012 Implantation des Entreprises à l'International

    Langue étrangère, commerce international, ingénieurie de projt, gestion, économie, droit international, marketing international, techniques de l'information et de la communication.

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie (Caen)

    Caen 2009 - 2010 Français Langue Etrangère

    Obtention du diplôme de l’enseignement de la langue française

  • Institut De Gestion Et Industrielle (Teheran)

    Teheran 2007 - 2008 Certificat en comptabilité financière

    Téhéran - Comptabilité des stocks, Comptabilité des documents commerciaux, Préparation et constitution des inventaires financiers (comptes de perte et de profit, inventaire du capital et de la balance),... (mention très bien)

  • Isiran (Teheran)

    Teheran 2006 - 2009 Diplôme en informatique

    Téhéran - ICDL (International Computer Driving Licence) : Windows, Internet, Word, Excel, Access, Powerpoint à l'Institut Isiran – Téhéran,Iran Mention très bien

  • Université Azad (Teheran)

    Teheran 2005 - 2009 Langue française, traduction et interprétariat

    Téhéran - (diplôme de niveau bac +4) en langue française option : Traduction et Interprétariat – Téhéran,Iran

